Bruce Springsteen, SZA, Bon Jovi, Halsey, Play COVID-19 Relief Benefit

As Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert both pointed out on Wednesday night’s powerful Jersey 4 benefit show, the great state of New Jersey, unfairly maligned, has suffered repeated blows over the past two decades, including the deaths of more than 700 residents on 9/11, and $ 30 billion in damage from Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The death toll from COVID-19 in Jersey has reached 5,000, making it the second state the hardest hit of the Union. “I am never more proud of this state than when we have our backs against the wall,” said Stewart, emphasizing the state’s resilience.

Produced by Jon Landau, Joel Gallen, Joel Peresman and Irving Azoff, the show benefited the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. In all, it has captured the global impact of COVID-19 as well as any media product so far, evoking the universal via the very specific. In the clips between the performances, we saw the pain of Jersey and the heroism of Jersey: a restaurant owner tears himself apart by describing a 90% drop in his activities; doctors and nurses in shock describing patients who have not arrived; sinister-faced nurses bravely signed up for a screening center; a cop admitting his fear of catching the virus; a seaside sign which reads: “The promenade is closed until further notice”.

The performances, meanwhile, were uniformly excellent; they were also – often quite – very, very, Jersey. Here’s how they ranked on this scale, in descending order.

Charlie Puth

Sitting in your childhood room at 28, wearing a tank top with several golden necklaces and sporting a shaved line in an eyebrow while covering a piece from Bruce Springsteen’s first album on a MIDI keyboard? All of this is literally more Jersey than Springsteen or Jon Bon Jovi. Puth is therefore the surprise winner. He sang the sweetest rendition of “Growin’ Up “imaginable, and gets extra points for nailing the solo piano. Plus, he made his bed, unlike his live appearance last weekend.

Jon Bon Jovi

Sing in front of a giant portrait of yourself and an even bigger ticket for one of your concerts? Jersey, baby. Bon Jovi, who joins Mick Jagger in the club of singers who can cope with the guitar better than most people think, performed “Do What You Can”, a new pandemic anthem with partially outsourced lyrics. He closed the show with a dramatic “Livin’ on A Prayer “.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

It was great to see it, but it should be noted that Bruce Springsteen on prime time television with an acoustic guitar and a serious expression is, too often, a very good indication that some horrible events are happening. Springsteen was smart enough to marry a member of the E Street Band, so he had readily available help: he and Scialfa delivered the most melancholy version of “Land of Hope and Dreams”, and a heartbreaking version of “Jersey Girl From Tom Waits – and it was almost frustrating how ready they were for the tour.

Danny DeVito

DeVito told us a romantic description of his typical summer day on the beach at Asbury Park when he was a child, including when he jumped over the fence to avoid paying the entrance fee to the beach. “When it’s done,” he said of the pandemic, “we will go to Asbury and have a big party.” Stick with it, Danny.

Wayne Fountains

Always a heart-catching song, despite all its humor, “Hackensack” was painfully poignant on Wednesday. FOW co-founder Adam Schlesinger died of complications from the coronavirus on April 1, and Sharon Van Etten replaced the rest of the group with videoconference. “It’s for Adam, his parents, his children and New Jersey,” said leader Chris Collingwood.

SZA

Introducing herself as “Solána from Maplewood” helped make the angelic version of SZA of the super jersey “20 Something”, although she would have gotten extra points for naming her exit from Route 78. She added a touching coda to the song, a blessing for “Everyone is safe at home / Everyone is scared outside.”

Tony Bennett

Standing up for all your performance (from “Smile” by Charlie Chaplin), at 93, during a global pandemic, with your voice and breathing control somehow completely intact? These are Jersey Strong stuff, even if Bennett was born in Astoria, Queens.

Halsey

Fairly or not, the pandemic era favored artists who could play solo acoustics, and Halsey easily proved to be among them with a perfect “Final / Beautiful Stranger” – and then brought his band away. As for Jersey-ness – the thing off the shoulder to show that your tattoo qualifies.