Bruce Springsteen attends swearing-in of son as firefighter

Updated: 3:26 am EST Jan 15, 2020

Bruce Springsteen’s son was sworn in as a firefighter on Tuesday in the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others. Sam Springsteen was joined by his famous father and mother, Patti Scialfa, at city hall with the mayor Steven Fulop and other city officials. Boss and Scialfa were seated in the front row while their 25 year old son was sworn in in the last class. “We are very proud,” Bruce Springsteen told reporters at the ceremony. “We’re just thrilled for him today.” Jersey City officials say it’s the 10th class of the fire department since Fulop took office. More than 200 firefighters have been hired since 2013. The department now has 666 members, its largest number ever recorded.

