Browns remain coachless while searching for two weeks continues

CLEVELAND – The interviews are over. The wait continues. The Browns are still coachless.

After meeting eight candidates in the past two weeks, Cleveland still has not made a choice for his next coach. The uncertainty could endure a new NFL playoff weekend for a team that started this year with great expectations and fired Freddie kitchens after a 6-10 season.

Owner Jimmy Haslam and his search committee, led by Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta, met seven hours offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels from Patriots on Friday. But the six-time Super Bowl winner returned to Boston without being offered a job to which he was connected three times.

It was thought that McDaniels preferred Haslam, who has fired five coaches since the acquisition of the Browns in 2012. games to quit before they make their next move.

Two candidates, Viking’s offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, will compete against each other in what could be a final, live audition for the Browns. Two others, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, have Sunday play-off games.

Stefanski was a finalist a year ago and the 37-year-old is considered one of the rising coach stars of the competition. Saleh too, and the fiery 40-year-old allegedly blew the Browns away during his meeting with them last week.

According to the NFL rules, the Browns cannot officially hire a coach until the season of his current team ends, so the Browns may just be in a holding pattern. They can reach an agreement with a candidate, but a contract cannot be signed.

Haslam and his group also interviewed Bill’s offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy was the first candidate to meet the Browns, but he was hired by Dallas.

The Browns are also looking for a new general manager to replace John Dorsey, who brought talent to Cleveland, but was fired after the season when he refused to take on a lesser role. Haslam wants his new coach to help him choose his next GM.