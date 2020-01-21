Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. has undergone surgery for nuclear muscle injury

The star-wide receiver of Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. was operated on Tuesday to recover from a nuclear muscle injury.

Beckham played most of his first season in Cleveland with a sports hernia. He didn’t miss a game, but the triple Pro Bowler didn’t make the same kind of groundbreaking games that made him so dangerous to the New York Giants.

The Browns said that Beckham’s operation was performed by Dr. Bill Meyers in Philadelphia. The team did not provide a timeline on his return, but said that Beckham is expected to fully recover.

Beckham, who was taken over in a blockbuster in March, had 74 catches for 1,035 yards last season. But he only scored four touchdowns, his least in a full season.

Last week, Beckham pulled news of his behavior after LSU’s national victory over Clemson in New Orleans. He was caught on video that hit the butt of a Superdome security officer when the Tigers celebrated in their dressing room.

The New Orleans police simply issued a crime command for Beckham, but it was later withdrawn after the officer dropped the charge.

Beckham also caused a stir after the game by placing money in the hand of LSU recipient Justin Jefferson. The school contacted the NCAA and Southeastern Conference in case there was a violation.

Beckham played from 2011 to 2013 for the Tigers.