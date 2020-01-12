ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The hot button is a 24 hour function that covers everything related to sport. We are here to bring you all that is hot: news, highlights, take-out – everything except hot meals – whether local, national or international. Even better, it is interactive. Share your thoughts in the comments and even post your own links to interesting and work-safe sports stories.

📌 DUKES SQUEAK PAST GW

Saturday 1/11: Keep Sincere wear scored all 11 points in the second period to help Duquesne pass pesky George Washington University, 66-61, Saturday afternoon at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C.

Forward Marcus Weathers leading the Dukes again, scoring a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Keep Tavian Dunn-Martin and center Michael Hughes each added 12 points as Duquesne (14-2, 4-0) shot 44 percent from the ground, including 9 of 19 beyond the arc.

George Washington (6-10, 0-3) sought backhand behind striker Jamison Battle’s 20 points and 10 rebounds, but the Colonials struggled to reach the line, and when they did, they made only 5 of 11 free throws.

Duquesne is now returning to Pittsburgh to face Fordham (6-9, 0-3) Wednesday night January 15 at the PPG Paints Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. – Bob

BROWNS READY TO HRE STEFANSKI

Sunday, 1/12: The Browns have found their next future former head coach. According to several reports Sunday morning, the Browns settled on the Vikings’ offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach.

And, as we know, he will be a former head coach before we know it. An organization that had 10 head coaches from 1946 to 1995 will make its 12th coach rental since returning to the NFL in 1999.

Stefanski, who had to impress the Browns with the 10 points scored by his attack in Saturday’s 27-10 defeat to the 49ers, will replace Freddie kitchens, who was fired after a season in which the Browns were 6-10. – Trolley

49ERS, TITANS ADVANCE

Saturday 1/11: Surprise Surprise. The first two seeds were 4-0 in the NFL playoff division round a year ago. The 49ers did their job, as the highest ranked team in the NFC, breaking away from the Vikings for a 27-10 victory. San Francisco, which won its first playoff game in six years, dominated possession time and limited Minnesota to just 147 total offense yards and first seven tries. The 49ers will welcome the winner of the Seahawks-Packers game on Sunday during the NFC Championship game next Sunday.

In the final drink, the Titans, a 10-point underdog, raced all over the Ravens, knocking off the seed in the AFC, 28-12. MVP likely Lamar jackson became the first player in NFL history to pass 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a single game, amassing 508 total yards on a total of 530 yards for the Ravens. But he threw two interceptions against a touchdown and that was not enough against a defense of the Titans which folded but did not break, stopping the Ravens twice during short attempts to convert to fourth and reducing Limit Baltimore two field goals in the first half.

Tennessee controlled the clock for the first three quarters, punishing the defense of Baltimore as Derrick Henry had 30 runs for 195 rushing yards. Henry also made a direct hit throw with direct hook and jump to the catcher Corey Davis with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter to bring the Titans’ lead to 21-6. Strategist Ryan Tannehill didn’t need to throw much, completing just seven of 14 passes for 70 yards, but had two touchdown passes in the first half to set the tone for Tennessee.

The Titans seem more and more difficult with each passing week and have a good chance against the Texans or the Chiefs next Sunday in the AFC championship match. – Bob and Dale

KOVALCHUK SCORES OT GOAL

Saturday 1/11: Ilya Kovalchuk scored his first goal as a Canadian, overtime winner against Ottawa. – Taylor

CLOWNEY IS NOT FINE FOR HIS HIT

Friday 1/10: Seahawks defensive end Adam Schefter of ESPN says Jadeveon Clowney was not fined by the NFL for hitting the Eagles quarterback from behind Carson Wentz – which included a helmet-to-helmet contact – forcing Wentz to quit the game in the first quarter of Seattle’s victory over Philadelphia in an NFC joker last weekend. In the absence of Wentz, the Eagles were forced to turn to a 40-year save Josh McCown, who apparently played the whole second half with torn hamstrings which will require surgery to repair.

Without the fine imposed on Clowney, the league essentially agrees – contrary to the opinion of many fans – that the blow was unintentional and that contact with the helmet was accidental. – Bob

TOKYO GAMES LIMIT PROTESTS

Friday 1/10: The International Olympic Committee on Thursday issued guidelines limiting and prohibiting political demonstrations by athletes on the playing field and at medal ceremonies at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

The specifically prohibited demonstrations are kneeling, hand gestures or signs. No restrictions have been placed on them for social media or press conferences.

Needless to say, the star of the United States women’s soccer team Megan Rapinoe, who is often on his knees during the American national anthem, is out defiantly the IOC decision.

Good IOC decision, or should athletes have the right to use the games as a political platform? – Bob

HIGH TIMES FOR NFL OHIO FANS

Friday 1/10: A petition was filed in Ohio “which requires that the fandom of Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals be considered a qualification requirement to legally obtain medical marijuana”. (Shout out to the BeachBurger commenter for the link.)

No kidding. State medical counsel confirmed that the petition had been filed correctly and that the “condition” was under consideration. A decision on which of several petitions will advance for further consideration will be made on February 12.

By the way, it’s unclear if fans of the Pirates are making an additional request for exemption from the neighboring state.

What other long-suffering fandoms deserve a designation as a medical condition requiring “medication”? – Bob

QUITE CULTURE

Friday 1/10: Whenever a coach is fired anywhere, bad things emerge. But things in Dallas are … well, pretty much what you’d expect from Jerry’s team. – DK

GOAL GOAL IN CHICAGO

Friday 1/10: Guardian of the Predators Pekka Rinne scored a goaltender Thursday night in Nashville’s 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, the first of its kind since 2013 and just the twelfth. – Bob

