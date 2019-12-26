Brown scores 30, the Celtics beat Raptors on Christmas day

Loading...

Jaylen Brown of Boston celebrated Christmas with something he had never enjoyed before: a visitor victory in Toronto. Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and the Celtics beat the Raptors 118-102 on Wednesday in the first NBA game on Christmas Day played in Canada. "It was good to get a victory here at Christmas," said Brown, who made five triples and shot 10 of 13 from the field. "I've never won here, so it was great to get one." Enes Kanter had 12 points and 11 rebounds when the Celtics broke an eight-loss streak north of the border and they became the first opponent of the Atlantic Division to win in Toronto in more than four years. The Celtics have won four straight games to improve to 8-2 in December. Boston's Gordon Hayward returned to the starting lineup after missing the last three games due to a pain in the left foot. He scored 14 points in 26 minutes. "He's still a little sore but playable," Hayward said. "It's good, it's good." Fred VanVleet scored 27 points in the second loss. Raptors in a row, and Chris Boucher had a personal record of 24. "We don't think it was physical enough, during most sections of the game," Toronto coach Nick Nurse, "he said. The Raptors are 2-2 since they lost center Marc Gasol (left hamstring), guard Norman Powell (left shoulder) and striker Pascal Siakam (groin) due to injuries. Nurse had no updated information on the status of the trio, but acknowledged that his absence is making life difficult. "Writing down is not very easy for us right now," Nurse said. "It's hard". Toronto had had an NBA record of 34 games between home losses against enemies of the division. The Raptors' last home loss to an Atlantic team was a 111-109 loss to the New York Knicks on November 10, 2015. Kyle Lowry scored 14 points and Serge Ibaka had 12 for Toronto. The Raptors shot 8 to 23 from a range of 3 points. Kanter arrived dressed in a black T-shirt that said "Freedom for ALL" in white letters. He played outside the United States for the first time since visiting Toronto with the Knicks on November 10, 2018. "Definitely amazing," said a smiling Kanter. "I just can't describe it with words. Going out there was more than just a basketball game. For me, it was just going out and living this freedom." Kanter's open criticism of the Turkish president's government, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, caused the revocation of his passport in 2017. Turkish prosecutors accused Kanter of belonging to a terrorist organization and issued an international order for his arrest Kanter did not travel with the Knicks to London last January because he feared he would be killed for his opposition to Erdogan. If he was switched to Portland in February, he did not join the Trail Blazers for his March 1 game in Toronto. The Raptors jumped to a 10-0 lead when the Celtics lost their first five shots of the game, which led to a Boston timeout with 10:03 remaining in the first quarter. After the arrest, the Celtics beat Toronto 28-9 to lead 28-19 after one. "They hit us early but I thought we were we recovered well, "said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. Brown made the five field goal attempts in the third, including three long-range, and scored 16 points. Boston led 88-69 in three quarters. ITP-INSCeltics: G Marcus Smart (eye infection) traveled to Toronto but was not active. Smart has missed the last seven games. … F Grant Williams dislocated his right index finger in the second quarter, but returned before halftime. … F Jayson Tatum shot 1 of 10 in the first half. He finished 5 for 18 and scored 11 points. … Boston scored 11 points with seven turnovers in Toronto in the first. Raptors: Toronto achieved the worst season with seven triples in a December 9 victory in Chicago. … The only previous game on Toronto Christmas Day was a 102-94 defeat in New York in 2001. SWEET HOME The road team won a Boston-Toronto game for the first time in 13 meetings. TAKE AN OPPORTUNITY Boston beat Toronto 24-4 on second chance Points. The Celtics shot 46 for 92 (50%). Boston is 8-0 this season when it shoots 50% or more. UP NEXTCeltics: Cleveland host on Friday. Raptors: visit Boston on Saturday.

