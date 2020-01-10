Brown Recluse Spider Bite Case addresses the Supreme Court

Loading...

We’ll see how the final decision in this trial will turn out as the state of property owners in the state could change.

Henry McCall and his lawyers brought this case to the Texas Supreme Court in December 2014 following an incident. He lived with an Airbnb in Fredricksburg, Texas. Henry was bitten by a brown hermit spider when he stayed on the property and had to go to the hospital.

He spent 75 days in the hospital, underwent six surgeries, and spent nearly $ 600,000 on medical expenses. “I’m still here by the grace of God,” said McCall. “And I’m grateful for that.” McCall filed a lawsuit against property owner Homer Hillis, who claimed he should be held responsible for his suffering because he had not warned him of the potential danger to the property.

Homer Hillis and his lawyers argue that the spider breed is native to the region. McCall says if he was outside they would have no case. McCall claims that the mattress and bed frame are affected by spiders. “Hillis said he had forced exterminators to deal with these spiders in the past, but McCall rejects this claim.

Hillis also mentions his “outstanding online reviews”, which never mention an arachnid problem. He also points out that any judgment that makes him responsible has a detrimental effect on anyone who runs a property in the hills. The case will be heard this morning and a decision is expected in the next few weeks.

Should property owners in Texas be held responsible for such injuries? Let me know what you think in the comments.