Brotherly love: Travis Hamonic’s biggest fan to visit the NHL track

VANCOUVER – Travis Hamonic has to create a souvenir in Rogers Arena.

Then his brother’s collection is complete.

Jesse Hamonic has been on a mission to see his younger brother or sister in action in every arena in the NHL, a ten-year quest that ends with Saturday’s clash between the Calgary Flames – Travis is of course an important piece on their blue line – and the host Vancouver Canucks.

“The first few ice rinks where I saw him play did not really collect much,” Jesse said. “But Travis, it was still his first year in the competition (with the New York Islanders) and it was actually my birthday and they played in Madison Square Garden, and he threw me a puck from the warm-up. I loved it because it was a cool birthday gift, a cool memory. And from then on I just started collecting pucks, and my wife Ashley said, “You know, we really have to frame these all and keep them all up to date.”

“So I have this nice custom frame to hold all the pucks and I think there’s one opening left that will be against Vancouver on Saturday. That will be a nice reminder of all the experiences.”

When he settles in his seat at Rogers Arena, Jesse will have officially been to each of the 31 barns in the NHL.

Apart from the skating stars, coaches, support staff, scouts and reporters, there can’t be too many people who can claim that.

“I’ll tell you, it’s the coolest – every game, as soon as the national anthem starts, I get these butterflies in my stomach. And that hasn’t changed yet,” Jesse said. “I probably got him north of the 100 times personally see, and every time you have this excitement and this kind of moment of awe. “

Saturday shouldn’t be any different.

Except that Jesse, 34, will reach a milestone.

“It all started at the beginning of Travis’ career,” he explained. “I was in a meeting in Edmonton – I was working there at the time – and he called me and said,” Hey, do you want to come to New York? “I’m playing.” You lose a little of your mind when you hear that, you’re just so excited.

“From that moment on I went to a few games and then I started to think:” I should really try to see him play in every job. “It is quite wild that he has now had a 10 year career in the league and after 10 years finally being able to see him play in each of these arenas and it has always been a truly unique experience and I really have met great people along the way.

“So it’s pretty exciting, but it’s also a bit bittersweet, because I’ve been hunting for this for a while.”

The chase ends Saturday when the Flames try to jump off a three-game slide against the Canucks on Hockey Night in Canada (8:00 PM MT, CBC / Sportsnet 960 The Fan).

The better half of Jesse will also be there. Ashley has now been in the NHL in about half of the stadiums.

Their daughter, Ella, will be visiting her fourth … and she is not quite on her second birthday yet.

“He is excited and I am excited for him,” says Travis, who is now working on the top pair of the Flames, while Captain Mark Giordano sustains a hamstring injury. “In the beginning I was clearly happy that I had it there. But as you get older and you get married and have children and life happens a bit, to give him priority on the plane and see me play in another city, it’s pretty impressive. As a brother you appreciate that.

“It certainly did not go unnoticed.”

Travis, 29, has had 636 NHL performances in total so far.

Jesse has collected many airline points along the way.

He was at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., when his younger brother logged in his debut in the big league with the islanders.

He returned three months later to witness a fight-filled affair between the islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Travis scored the opening goal that evening, assisted with another and was ejected after completing the Gordie Howe Hat-Trick in the second period.

Jesse, working in agriculture for Nutrien and currently based in Colorado, managed to catch the flames in November at Capital One Arena in Washington, one of the two arenas he hadn’t seen before. That only left Vancouver.

He was also on the Flames ’Fathers / Mentors Trip last month, his fifth stay. Their own father, Gerald, died of a heart attack when his two boys were still school-aged children in St. Malo, Man.

“One of my coolest memories was the first time I saw the new Jets play,” Jesse said. “The last time I had seen the Jets play, I was in the stands with my brother and my father and they played against the Leafs in the old Winnipeg Arena. And the next time I saw the Jets play after they came back, my brother was on the ice. That was a very cool moment for us, at least for me. “

At every ice rink, Jesse tries to take the time to play a round in the hall.

He always talks to local fans.

And he reminds his brother to get a souvenir.

The 31 souvenirs are displayed on the wall in Jesse’s office, proof of the close bond between these brothers.

This quest is finally finished on Saturday.

That is, until Seattle joins the competition for the 2021-22 campaign.

“I need a bigger puck cover,” Jesse said laughing. “I love hockey, but also only the connection with Travis and the quality time. We always look forward to seeing me look and text and schedule it. So it was very nice.

“And I have the feeling that I have been able to catch a glimpse of his life and where he has worked in all 31 places in the competition. I think that gives us a proximity and perspective that not many people have. That’s why it was through a very cool brother over the years.

“Of course I keep on touring, but when I go here, it was quite a journey.”

