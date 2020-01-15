Brother Cook meets with Philippine President Duterte and makes a donation to help the victims of the volcano

SALT LAKE CITY – Brother Quentin L. Cook met with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila on Wednesday and presented a donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help victims of the Taal volcano eruption.

Elder Cook, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, met Duterte for 35 minutes at Malacañang Palace, the official residence of the President of the Philippines, in the San Miguel district of Manila. He described the meeting as “exceptional” in a video released Wednesday by the church.

“We have pointed out that we have five of our chapels that are used for those who are evacuated and fleeing the effects of the volcano,” said Elder Cook.

Before meeting Duterte, he presented a donation of 1 million pesos, or $ 20,000, to the secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. He also said the church would fund a humanitarian project worth 5 million pesos, or $ 100,000.

The money will be used to pay 5,200 food kits, 3,000 hygiene kits, 1,000 sleeping kits and masks used to avoid inhaling volcanic ash. The Taal volcano is located south of Manila. He spewed ashes nine miles into the sky with additional lava flows. Experts have warned of the possibility of a much more massive eruption. They also said the volcano could trigger a tsunami.

Duterte and Brother Cook discussed the typhoon that hit Tacloban in 2013, killing thousands of people when Duterte was mayor of Davao. They talked about the church’s relief efforts.

“He expressed his gratitude for the story he had while watching members of our church step up in times of calamity or natural disaster,” said Elder Cook. “He had a pre-existing familiarity with the church, and it was very positive.”

The leaders’ discussion also included church self-sufficiency programs and family service addiction recovery services, as well as the next 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s first vision and the 500th anniversary next year of Catholics bringing Christianity to the Philippines.

More than 800,000 Latter-day Saints live in the Philippines, where the church has 23 missions and more than 1,200 congregations.

Brother Cook gave President Duterte a personalized leather-bound copy of the Book of Mormon.

“He really liked it,” said Brother Cook. “He liked having his name engraved on it. He said, “I won’t read it right now, but I promise to read it before I finish (my term).”

The leaders were joined at the meeting by Edwin B. Bellen, assistant secretary for legislation of the Philippine Senate and member of the Church of Jesus Christ, as well as by Evan A. Schmutz, former president of the Philippines region, and Elder Aretemio C Maligon, a seventy area of ​​the city of San Pablo.

Brother Cook travels with his wife, Mary. On Sunday, he spoke at a church. On Monday, he spoke at an interfaith lunch.