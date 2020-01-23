Emma returns to Port Charles. Credit: ABC

General Hospital is bringing back another familiar face. Brooklyn Rae Silzer’s return as Emma Drake has been confirmed.

Information about how long the little girl will stay in Port Charles is unknown. Emma’s first broadcast at General Hospital is February 6, but that should change with the ongoing impeachment process and interruptions.

When was the last time Emma was in General Hospital?

The last time viewers of General Hospital Emma saw Port Charles was Christmas in December 2018. Over a year ago, the little girl visited her grandma Anna (Finola Hughes) and grandfather Robert (Tristan Rogers).

Dreams come true! Thank you @GeneralHospital @valentinifrank for bringing me back❤️ xoxo❤️B #gh #ghfamily pic.twitter.com/lwTCOuFiJM

– Brooklyn Rae Silzer (@brooklyn_silzer) January 23, 2020

Why will Emma be back in Port Charles?

At this point, the relevance of the storyline is unclear. Confirmation of her return is exciting for General Hospital viewers to enjoy Brooklyn Rae Silzer’s portrayal of Emma.

At the moment, Kimberly McCullough does not plan to return as Robin Scorpio Drake, and Jason Thompson can be seen on The Young and the Restless, so a return from Patrick Drake should be a rewrite.

There is Peter (Wes Ramsey) drama. Anna knows that he is involved in the attacks on Andre (Anthony Montgomery) and Franco (Roger Howarth). Finn (Michael Easton) tries to persuade her to hand him over, but her fault in having Faison (Anders Hove) raise him is far too great.

So where does Emma fit? Does she come to visit and connect with Violet (Jophielle Love)? Why should Emma’s presence in Port Charles be necessary? She performed at the Nurses Ball in General Hospital, but that won’t air until May.

It will be interesting to see where the story goes to bring Brooklyn Rae Silzer back to the General Hospital as Emma.

For now, viewers are just happy to see the little girl who grew up in the role in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs ABC on weekdays.