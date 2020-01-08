Loading...

After saving Brooklyn Nine-Nine from season six in season six, the fan-favorite cop comedy has now been extended for another episode series.

But when does Brooklyn Nine-Nine, season 7, come on TV? When can we see it in the UK? And what can we expect from future consequences?

Find out below.

When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine, season 7, on British television?

NBC (who picked up the show last year after it was dropped by Fox) has confirmed that B99 will be aired in the U.S. with a double episode Thursday February 6, 2020,

It is currently not known when season 7 will be broadcast on the British channel E4. However, based on the time of season 6’s arrival, it’s likely to appear towards the end of season March 2020, just over a month after the series aired in the U.S.

E4 is currently showing episodes of season six for the first time.

Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 on Netflix?



It will likely take longer for us to see B99 season 7 on Netflix, as the fifth season was only added on March 8, 2019.

Assuming that the timings will be similar next year, we can expect the sixth season on Netflix in spring 2020, with the seventh season only appearing in 2021.

What does Brooklyn Nine-Nine do?

Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (e4, HF)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is following the mishaps of the NYPD’s 99th Police Department as they investigate crimes, track down bad guys, and deal with antics in their spare time.

The series revolves around Jake Peralta, a crazy and immature detective who collides with his boss Captain Holt when he doesn’t solve cases with his best buddy / partner Boyle or places bets with rival wife Amy Santiago.

Has Brooklyn Nine-Nine been canceled?

It was indeed. FOX canceled the show after five series, but after a massive uproar among fans, the beloved comedy was revived by NBC just a few days later. Season seven marks the first renewal of the series at NBC.

Who is in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast?

Pictured: Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephaine Beatriz, Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero and Andre Braugher

Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta. Andre Braugher plays his boss Captain Holt, Joe Lo Truglio plays his best friend and colleague Boyle and Melissa Fumero, who represent his rival and love interest Amy Santiago.

The cast is rounded off by the malignant detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), sergeant Terry (Terry Crews) and die-hard losers Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller).

Has Chelsea Peretti left Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Yes – unfortunately, the selfish desk worker Gina (Peretti) left the series at the beginning of season six, with comedian and actor Peretti leaving for somewhat mysterious reasons.

However, Gina returned a few episodes after officially leaving for a guest spot, so it’s possible that she’ll come back for another cameo in season seven. Somehow we feel like we haven’t seen Peretti’s last in the nine-nine.