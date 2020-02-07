Brooklyn Beckham loves his new girlfriend’s body

On Nicola Peltz’s personal page, under the picture of her underwear, Brooklyn Beckham noted that he was the happiest man ever.

On the same day, Brooklyn Beckham shared the moment with Nicola Peltz on Instagram, the 21-year-old photographer even painted red nails like a friend. The two liked to post photos in Los Angeles. Brooklyn said, “I can’t part with beautiful friend Peltz, I always find ways to spend all my time being with her.”

His sons Victoria and David Beckham also shared the gifts he gave to his lover, including Nike athletic shoes and the words, “I love you to the moon and back.”

In early February, American actress Nicola shared a photo with her boyfriend on Instagram, confirming that she and Brooklyn would be together forever. She also emphasized the relationship between the two.

In November 2019, Brooklyn Beckham publicly fell in love with his new girlfriend Nicola Peltz. After meeting her American long legs, the oldest Beckham shared pictures of love with her on social networks. Brooklyn recently published a picture of Peltz’s birthday in which he cuddled his girlfriend in the bathroom, which caused a lot of mixed opinions.

Nicola Peltz was born in 1995 to the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz. She played Katara in the film The Last Airbender. She also played the role of Mark Wahlberg’s daughter in Transformers 4: The Age of Destruction. “Genius” is the art of 25-year-old beauty with 11 films, 3 TV works and 2 music videos (7 things – Miley Cyrus and you – Zayn Malik).