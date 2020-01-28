Broncos turn to Manning, Shula to develop Drew Lock

December 8, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) tries a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory credit: Troy Taormina-VS TODAY Sport

For the first time in what feels like a century, we don’t have to spend the entire Broncos out of season on those who will be positioned below the center in 2020 thanks to the emergence of Drew Lock.

Although Lock radiated much promise and potential during his five-game audition, he still has a lot to develop. Fortunately for Broncos fans, he turns to one of the best ever to do it at Peyton Manning.

During an interview with 104.3 The Fan’s Brandon Stokley – a former teammate of Manning’s – and Zach Bye, the Super Bowl 50 champion said, “Drew (Lock) and I have talked. He asked a bit about my thoughts about the off season, a sort of how I dealt with my off-season training and when do you start throwing and lifting weights and stuff, and so I bring my thoughts together. ‘

Lock’s wisdom teeth, however, stood in the way.

“We were a bit ready to talk this week, but he had his wisdom teeth removed, so that delayed it a bit, so I don’t know if that is the latest news that he had taken his wisdom teeth out, but there you are , “Manning said.” I think he has hopefully recovered today and we can have that conversation. “

However, the training that Lock receives from Manning should not be too strange for him, as Lock served as a counselor at the famous annual academy of the Manning family before his senior season in Missouri.

Manning touched that history and the brotherhood he has with some of the former attendees such as Lock: “Whether they play for other teams or go on business, there is some kind of brotherhood there. So I have enjoyed keeping up with Drew since he is here and trying to be there as a source. Certainly, he has great coaches and people in his ear there at the Broncos, but I try to be there as I would for any quarterback who has a question. I am certainly happy to try. “

The Broncos have not stopped there, however, because they are also in talks with the offensive coordinator of former Panthers Mike Shula to take over their quarterback coach job. Shula’s best work on the football field came when he helped Cam Newton claim the MVP title on the way to a defeat of Super Bowl 50, although he most recently mentioned plays for the Giants where he helped develop Daniel Jones.

Denver is wise to push all their chips to the center of the table with regard to the development of Lock. Having a quarterback on a rookie deal is a huge competitive advantage that the Broncos should take advantage of, and the sooner Lock realizes its full potential, the faster the Broncos can take advantage of that benefit as the Rams, Eagles and Chiefs have in recent years done .