Broncos' support and youth shine, giving hope for the future

Phillip Lindsay flees from the Lions. Credit: Isiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports.

Week 16 should be a time when teams compete for positioning in the playoffs, but at least the Broncos are doing the best of this lost season.

Denver trusted its young and mostly substitute players on Sunday at Mile High City, beating the Detroit Lions 27-17 while giving fans hope and encouraging that 2020 will finally bring better football in every way.

Dre’Mont Jones played his best Santa Claus, fired David Blough 2.5 times and gave us the gift of seeing how good it could be. Jeremiah Attaochu, who landed on the good list and gave the ball to Kareem Jackson in Houston's victory for a touchdown, had another bag of his own, with a total of 3.0 in the season.

DaeSean Hamilton finally began meeting expectations, leading the team with six receptions for 65 yards and the team's first touchdown in the fourth quarter in 11 games.

And Phillip Lindsay was the star at the top of the tree. The Colorado boy broke the mark of the century, for the fifth time, with a 27-yard touchdown trot as his best play of the day. The blockade was phenomenal, and Lindsay made security fail to change direction at the moment just before reaching the final zone.

Now, Lindsay is only 42 yards of 1,000 yards in the season. That would be something special because he became the first Broncos to reach that milestone in consecutive seasons since Clinton Portis in 2002-03.

Lindsay is small for an NFL runner, but he has the heart of a lion. And, one's mane, too. It should continue to be the Broncos featured in the future, and it's easy to see that it has been underused in its first two seasons. He ran 13.7 times per game this year on average, and 12.8 as a rookie.

As we continue to look towards 2020, Drew Lock also inspires hope for the faithful of the Broncos.

Lock was primarily a game manager for the Broncos on Sunday, which was just what the doctor prescribed. He played under control, completing 25-33 passes, a stellar 75.8 percent for 192 yards and the spade pass score. He also continued making plays with his legs; It was a strong recovery performance for the rookie after a mediocre game last week.

However, another positive signal for the Broncos' short-term future. And possibly, even in the long term.

Lock was taken in the second round; Talk about a gift that keeps on giving.

What other gifts are under the Broncos tree?

Valuable support Tim Patrick continued to prove himself, catching five passes for 48 yards and the budding star Courtland Sutton caught five for 41 yards himself. Malik Reed recorded his second catch of the season, while the deep Trey Marshall (who?) Led the team with nine total tackles.

Add that the stars Von Miller and Shelby Harris enjoyed solid games, and the Broncos will return Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan on defense next year. And Andy Janovich, as well as some offensive linemen in attack.

But, back to Harris on the defensive line, as well as Harris on the defensive field; The Broncos have to choose to re-sign those stars or let them go. Derek Wolfe, Justin Simmons, Ron Leary, Attaochu, the Connor McGovern center, the surprise stallion Mike Purcell and many more are free agents who will enter next year.

In total, Denver has 29 free agents and six of them are incumbents; and fortunately the Broncos have a ton of money, between $ 50 and 70 million next year.

They have been a long journey for John Elway and the Broncos since their victory in Super Bowl 50; four consecutive postseason fouls. But it seems that Denver tends up like Santa in his sleigh. Finally.

If Elway wants to continue this momentum, he must re-sign Shelby Harris and Justin Simmons as soon as possible. As for the other headlines, some of them are expendable and the Broncos are likely to look very different in terms of staff once again in 2020.

But, Lindsay, Sutton and Noah Fant will be on the offensive, as will Lock as he continues to grow. In defense, we know that Miller will be here, just like Jackson, who played with the lights off until his suspension, and Chubb will return from an injury, while the striking linebacker Alexander Johnson will also return.

The core of a competitive team is clear and present in Denver. The leadership, with Vic Fangio in charge, seems to be solid and the entire organization seems to be gelling as the first season of Fangio approaches its end.

There have been many frustrating losses this year. Four defeats late after leading in the fourth quarter. There have been a lot of frustrating game calls from rookie OC Rich Scangarello. And the lack of attention to detail in special equipment is sometimes irritating.

With 6-9, there is no doubt that this team could be even better this season. But if they find ways to correct some of those persistent mistakes, while continuing to take advantage of this current momentum, the Broncos will reach the playoffs in 2020.

As for 2019, Merry Christmas to all and good night to all.