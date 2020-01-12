Broncos shoot Rich Scangarello and are said to have watched Pat Shurmur

Rich Scangarello. Credit: ESPN.

Sunday, during the Titans-Chiefs department round matchup, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Broncos would say goodbye to offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello

The #Broncos fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, the source said.

– Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2020

This was a surprising step, as it was generally reported towards the end of the season that Scangarello would have a second season and Vic Fangio even said “I do” when asked if he expected his coordinators to return. “All these guys will – we have good staff. I’m sure there are opportunities for some guys. We will handle this as they come. “

The head coach of the Broncos had a different tune on Sunday.

“After much attention and discussion after the season, I decided that a change at the offensive coordinator would ultimately be best for our team,” Fangio said in an official statement. “We must do everything we can to improve – in all areas – if we work early next year. Rich is a smart coach with a great future ahead of him. I appreciate all his hard work and thank him for his contributions to the Broncos. “

It was also reported, first by NFL Network’s IFL Report, that former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is a frontrunner for the game being called.

Pat Shurmur is a strong candidate for the vacancy offensive coordinator of #Broncos, I am told. He is very interested in the competition and would be a great appointment for Vic Fangio. Shurmur, a rare experienced play caller, would make sense to all parties.

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2020

This report was confirmed by Mike Klis of 9 News, who made the connection incredibly likely.

With Rich Scangarello fired league source says Vic Fangio will soon go to secure Pat Shurmur as Broncos new offensive coordinator. Shurmur has offers from multiple teams, but Broncos are his top choice largely due to talented young core led by Drew Lock. # 9sports

– Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 12, 2020

Whoever is the new offensive coach for the Broncos, he will have to deal with the hurdle of installing a new schedule. It will be the fourth offensive coordinator and the Denver schedule in as many seasons, which will certainly take its toll on the young team.