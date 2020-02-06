Broncos officially name John Pagano as an external linebackers coach

John Texano (center), linebackers from Houston, watches the Los Angeles Chargers in the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Jake Roth-USA Sport TODAY

Thanks to Denver Broncos Communications

The Denver Broncos named John Pagano as coach of the linebackers, Head Coach Vic Fangio announced on Thursday.

Pagano is a 31-year coach veteran with 24 years of NFL experience, including the last 15 seasons as a defending coordinator or linebackers coach. He joins the Broncos after spending the last two seasons as a senior defensive assistant / external linebackers coach for Houston, where he was part of the back-to-back AFC South Division titles of the teams.

Pagano has coached several prominent pass rushers during his career, including Pro Bowler’s Jadeveon Clowney, Khalil Mack, Shawne Merriman and Shaun Phillips.

While Pagano coached for the Texans, Clowney was chosen for his third consecutive Pro Bowl in 2018. Outside of linebacker Whitney Mercilus was one of two players who recorded at least seven bags, two interceptions and four forced junk (TJ Watt, Pit.) In 2019 . .

Pagano spent the 2017 season as assistant head coach of the Raiders defense. He took over defensive playcalling tasks in week 12 and almost helped the Raiders’ pass to record the seventh bags (17) in the NFL in the last six games of the season after finishing in the bagging competition (14) the first 10 games.

Before joining Oakland, he spent 15 seasons (2002-16) in various defensive coaching positions with the San Diego Chargers and was a member of six play-off teams. His term of office with the Chargers included five seasons (2012-16) as the team’s defensive coordinator, enabling San Diego to score the fifth most defensive touchdowns (17) in the NFL during that period.

With Pagano as his position coach, Merriman was selected as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the year in 2005 before leading the competition with 17 pockets in 12 games played in 2006. Phillips also enjoyed success at working with Pagano and earned a nod in the Pro Bowl in 2010 and record at least seven bags in six consecutive seasons (2005-10).

Before joining the Chargers, Pagano spent four years as a defense assistant in Indianapolis (1998-2001), including three seasons with Fangio as a staff officer as a defense coordinator. He got his NFL start in the same role at New Orleans in 1996 after seven seasons as a university assistant (Mesa State, 1989; UNLV, 1990-91; Louisiana Tech, 1994; Ole Miss, 1995) and high school coach (Overland High School, Aurora , Colo., 1992-93).

A Boulder, Colo., Native, Pagano was an all-state linebacker at Fairview High School before playing collegially at Colorado Mesa University (1985-88). His father, Sam Pagano, was a legendary high school coach at Fairview and a Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Class from 2018 inductee. His brother, Chuck Pagano, is currently the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears.

John Pagano was born on March 30, 1967 in Boulder, Colo.