Broncos increase one more goal for Lock, get D-back in 3rd

John Elway pledged to give Drew Lock extra weapons and the Denver Broncos general supervisor sent with two terrific targets for the 2nd-yr quarterback.

Elway chosen Penn State speedster KJ Hamler with the 46th pick in the next spherical of the NFL draft Friday evening, 24 hrs following grabbing Alabama large receiver Jerry Jeudy at 15.

Elway made use of his very first of three picks in the 3rd spherical on Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who will assistance fill the void remaining by the departure of Chris Harris Jr. to the Chargers this offseason.

“I think I convey to the desk speed, quickness, playmaking ability,” Hamler explained. “I’m multipurpose, I can enjoy exterior and I can enjoy in the slot. I can return kicks and punts. I’m a playmaker.”

Hamler, who is generously listed at 5-foot-9 and 185 kilos, is elusive with an unheard of burst of pace and has modeled his activity after DeSean Jackson and Steve Smith.

The Broncos see him as a Tyreek Hill-style playmaker who can also provide as Denver’s kick returner and help the Broncos chase down Hill and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the AFC West.

Hamler was not certain if Elway informed him he’d also return kicks.

“I actually couldn’t hear him just mainly because my loved ones was yelling and we have been all crying,” Hamler stated. “So it was form of tricky to hear him, but I hope he has that in head. I would adore to return kicks and punts.”

The Broncos’ at the time-formidable offense has been stuck in neutral for 5 years and previous year Denver averaged a meager 17.6 details a sport, 28th in the NFL, as their playoff drought arrived at 4 seasons.

Elway began bolstering his offense in absolutely free agency by luring in guard Graham Glasgow, operating back again Melvin Gordon, tight conclude Nick Vannett and backup quarterback Jeff Driskel

A tweaked hamstring just before the NFL scouting blend prevented Hamler from challenging John Ross’s history of 4.22 seconds established at the 2017 incorporate.

“When I was coaching, I was jogging really good. I won’t say I believe I was likely to crack the report, but I was likely to be in the equation,” Hamler reported. “I was heading to be in the conversation — 4.2 was the only matter on my thoughts. Regardless of whether a mid-4.2 or a high 4.2 was the only time I was going to operate.”

He stated the Broncos should see his speed as shortly as the crew reconvenes for workout routines, some thing that is up in the air mainly because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“My hamstring’s all very good,” Hamler stated. “I’m fully nutritious. I’m entirely recovered. I have been working actual good.”

Even though he’s undersized, Hamler stood out even in a course of huge receivers like none other.

Hamler explained he was surprised when Elway picked him just after paying his initial decide on on Jeudy, but he claimed he was eager to team up with Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and previous higher education teammate DaeSean Hamilton in Denver, wherever he expects to promptly make his mark.

“I’ve been an underdog my entire lifetime. I have normally experienced a thing to demonstrate just due to the fact of my measurement,” Hamler claimed. “I experienced to establish in other places to help out. So, my puppy mentality, I do that on and off the industry. I really don’t choose nothing at all from no one. I don’t back again down from nobody. It is like a David and Goliath story. I’m the smallest person with the smallest frame, but I’ll give you everything I’ve bought.”

