Broncos ’Adam Gotsis is raising money to fight Australian forest fires

Forest fires have been destroying the Australian landscape for a month. Fundraising has already raised millions of dollars and now Australia-born Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis of the Broncos will participate.

Thank you @camjjohnston, @obj, @dallascowboys for contributing to auction items! View them and bid now!

More items are coming!

Support the cause by clicking on the link in my bio to donate / bid or visit @athletesbrand for shirts!

🇦🇺💚💛🔥🥊🦘 # greenandgoldunite #aussie #bushfirefunds pic.twitter.com/jcki4atxRq

– Adam Gotsis (@ gotsis96) January 22, 2020

The Australian forest fires are not nearly over and have already destroyed more than 46 million hectares of land, 6,500 buildings, more than 30 people and one billion animals. According to the Australian Guardian, Australian ecologists believe that the fires are likely to extinction of “different” endangered species.

In an effort to combat these fires, Gotsis has set up an online auction for fans to raise money. Fans can do this by bidding on some of the coveted items that are available to bid or by making a donation to WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization.

Some items that Gotsis has released include an orange-signed, game-worn jersey, and a white – currently listed at $ 400 and $ 350 dollars, respectively – and two authentic signed helmets for the Broncos fans, for $ 400 and $ 425 dollars.

Fans of other teams may be interested in a signed Odell Beckham Jr. Browns jersey ($ 225), signed Cam Johnston Eagles jersey ($ 200), an NFL 100 football ($ 175) issued by Cam Johnston or a laser-engraved Dallas Cowboys team football ($ 175).

The large ticket item, however, is an incredible Super Bowl ticket package. The package comes with two tickets for Super Bowl LIV and two tickets for a Lil ’Wayne concert at the Delano Beach Club.

If you are interested in bidding on one of the available items or in donating to help fight the devastating forest fires, you can do so by clicking here and selecting Donate now + bidding.