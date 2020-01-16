Bron and Fantner named after All-Rookie team

Nov. 17 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) watches for the start of a game against the Minnesota Vikings in U.S. Bank Stadium. Compulsory credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have recently been ridiculed because of their inability to create impactful collegiate talent.

President of football operations John Elway has captured the most anti-aircraft guns for the Broncos trip in the water, but the 2019 class is formed to become one of the Broncos best in years.

The rookies of Broncos Dalton Riser and Noah Fant were named the All-Rookie Team by The Pro Football Writers of America.

The PFWA All-Rookie Team and greetings from 2019: pic.twitter.com/mmHVHWWQFx

– Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 14, 2020

Risner, a Colorado resident, was selected by the Broncos in the second round and started all 16 games on the left guard for his hometown team. Risner was an anchor on the Broncos line and offered relative stability to all three Denver quarterbacks in 2019.

Fant was the Broncos’ first round design choice in 2019. Denver put Fant together with the 20th overall selection in an effort to determine the tight end position after years of fluctuation.

A product from the University of Iowa, saw Fant as his counterpart, the tight ending T.J. Hockenson, was selected with the eighth overall choice by the Detroit Lions. Many were skeptical about Fant considering he was the second best tight end in the Iowa roster, and especially after the Broncos missed the opportunity to deploy linebacker Devin Bush.

Fant experienced some growing pains at the start of his rookie season, but put together a great campaign when everything was said and done. He grabbed 40 catches and collected 562 receiving yards, which set two rookie tight final records in franchise history.

Quarterback Drew Lock was not selected in the list, but his future is as bright as Fant and Risner.

Denver has found some gems in the design in recent seasons and Courtland Sutton became the third member of the 2018 design class yesterday (Phillip Lindsay, Bradley Chubb) to make the Pro Bowl. Between Fant, Risner and Lock – along with that 2018 design class – the Broncos have a solid core to build on.

The Broncos have the 15th choice in the 2020 NFL Draft and are given the opportunity to add more young talent to their selection in the spring, hoping that they can develop like Fant and Risner.