Broken pipe in Mackinac Straits is 200 meters long

Mackinaw City, Mich. – A 200-foot broken drill pipe is embedded in the Mackinac Strait and may not be recoverable by a company that operates a fuel line.

Enbridge Inc. pulled out a broken 45-foot rod in December and informed state regulators that a tube of similar length was left. But the leftover pipe is actually 200 feet long, the Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday.

Enbridge reported the length last week to the Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, known as EGLE, the newspaper said.

The broken pipe was connected to a project last summer. A well collapsed when Enbridge was performing geotechnical work with a tunnel to protect line 5.

Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said he could not explain conflicting reports on the length of the remaining debris.

The piece “remains embedded in the borehole” and “cannot be retrieved,” said Duffy.

However, the state speaks to experts.

“We are waiting to see what they advise, are there concerns? Or rather worrying? Asked Joseph Haas, head of EGLE’s Water Resources Department in Gaylord.

“I don’t expect much to be done to restore the remaining 200 feet of mortar rod,” said Haas. “It’s probably recoverable, but it’s about money, effort, and job security. We will continue to do this evaluation. “

Line 5 transports crude oil and natural gas liquids for the production of propane. The subway line runs between Superior in Wisconsin and Sarnia in Ontario. The Mackinac Street segment is divided into two adjacent pipes. The straits connect the lakes of Michigan and Huron.

As part of an agreement with Michigan, Enbridge will decommission the Line 5 subsea segment and replace it with a single pipe housed in a concrete-walled tunnel to be drilled through the rock below the strait.

However, critics want Line 5 to be shut down permanently.

