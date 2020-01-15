Broken cars can create adorable art

Image: Van Gogh Museum

Inspired by the painters of the 1940s abstract expressionism, John Chamberlain has brought his works into a third dimension by carefully bending, shaping and welding old sheet metal into works of art that capture and reflect light in an enormous way. He used automotive sheet metal as a medium for his art from the late 1950s until his death in 2011. His works were influenced by the above-mentioned abstract expressionism as well as neodadaism, pop art and Marcel Duchamp’s objet trouvé style.

I was lucky enough to see the above two pieces [White Thumb Four on the left and Blue Brownie on the right] a little over a year ago at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, and they’ve been stuck in my head ever since. To see how these broken scraps become something fascinating and weirdly beautiful, which is at the root of my initial love for cars. They are more than the sum of their parts. A fender is just a fender, but as part of a whole, it serves a purpose.

Picture: Sotheby’s

When Chamberlain lived with an artist colleague in 1957, he was inspired by the curvature of a Ford fender found on the property in 1929. To get it into the desired shape, he drove his own car over the fender a few times. This is how the folds and shapes he was satisfied with came into being and Shortstop, his first sculpture made from automobile parts as a canvas.

In the course of his art, he learned the art of tin painting for automobiles in the depths of the Southern California hot rod culture and made his debut with impressive metal flakes and airbrush details. Pieces like Miss Remember Ford from 1964 are exemplary of his additional skills learned.

This raw form of fender bending disappeared from his repertoire a few years later when he grew tired of finding critics who associated his bent Cadillac pieces with metaphorical readings such as “The Cost of American Freedom” or other such nonsense. His art was a messy riffing to make things appealing to the eye and nothing more, the artist says.

Chamberlain experimented with pleated and bonded foam, aluminum foil, brown paper bags, and large stainless steel sheet in the late 1960s to break free of the connection with auto parts, but returned to his old friend, the junkyard, for a source in the middle of the 1970s. “I saw all this material lying around buildings and it was in color,” he said, “so I felt like I was ahead in two ways.”

If you can’t see art in a pile of junk, you’re not alone. In 1973, two of his larger pieces, each weighing several hundred pounds, were thought to be trash in front of a warehouse in Chicago and carted away for scrapping. This anecdote is part of why I love Chamberlain’s work. Similar to some of my own cars, it’s easy to confuse the complex shapes and random welds with garbage, but they mean a lot to the cognoscenti.

Image: Palm Springs Art Museum

Most recently my wife and I visited the Palm Springs Art Museum and without prior research I was pleasantly surprised to find Chamberlain’s 1988 sculpture Bees Knees among the exhibits. Of the few works by the man I have seen so far, I consider this my favorite. It is a simple amalgam made of simple white sheet metal, which is decorated with parts made of chrome-plated bumpers and paneling. As a free-standing piece, this allowed me to walk all the way around and admire the way the chrome reflected the light. If you are around I highly recommend it.

Image: Phillips Auctions

When I first discovered Chamberlain’s work, I tried to find out which cars delivered which parts. After a while I decided that it doesn’t really matter. The artist described the broken cars in the junkyard as fertilizers for his art; The waste material from one thing that becomes the source of life for something else and creates a new unity.

Would we all strive to reuse what was once broken and irreparable to create something completely new and interesting? When it comes to pulling a working engine out of a broken car to power your hot rod, or simply creating a work of art by driving over an old fender and attaching a metal stick to it, the piece that is designed for it is shredded has gained new life.

Even if it’s ugly, isn’t it nice?