Broekhoff leg injury upsets

"I'm sort of starting to break through a bit and find a few minutes. It happened during the last possession of the match in LA when the match was a bit over.

"It’s just one of those things that unfortunately happened and it’s the most boring part about it.

"It's basically just [a case of] how quickly he heals. I'm not in a boot, I'm not on crutches or anything like that. I fuss a bit, but they [the medical staff] are just kind of saying they'll just let him heal and I hope in a few weeks it will be fine. "

The 29-year-old is considering a possible comeback after the Mavericks' six home games end on January 11.

Dallas ends up fifth in the Western Conference with a 21-12 record, and Broekhoff thinks "it's starting to come together" for his team that superstars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are spearheading it.

"The team is so strong from top to bottom and these two guys are definitely the stallions and the guys we look to, to produce every night. Luka just has an amazing season and" KP "coming back from his ACL last season begins to find his rhythm and put his legs under him, "he said.

"Having these two shot is something we are trying to continue."

Broekhoff said that Porzingis' size and athleticism set him apart from most basketball players.

"There are not too many guys who are 7 & # 39; 3 who can run and jump and shoot the ball like he does," he said.

"He's just very talented physically and he's working on the skills that go with it, so he really has a full lineup. He can score from the inside, he can score from the outside, he's just a match difficult with its size. "

As for Doncic, Broekhoff said it was "hard to explain" what made him so good.

"He is so natural in the way he approaches it and he reads the game so well that he can access the rim when he wants to," he said.

"He is not the fastest guy, he does not jump the highest, but he is so smart and knows how to use his body and shoot faults and it is a nightmare to face."

Ronny Lerner is a sports reporter for The Age.

