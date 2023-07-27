Brock Sottile’s Inspiring Journey: Overcoming Loss and Building a Legacy

In the face of adversity, many individuals may crumble under the pressure of their circumstances, allowing their dreams and aspirations to slip away. However, some, like Brock Sottile, triumph over their challenges and carve out a path to success. At the tender age of 23, the CEO of Sottile Capital has already encountered more hurdles than most of his peers. Despite this, he has conquered these obstacles and harnessed the lessons learned from these experiences to create a remarkable legacy.

Brock’s journey began in Calgary, Alberta, where he was born into an entrepreneurial family. His father, a successful technology company leader, was his mentor and role model. “The best sales guy” and “the smartest guy” in Brock’s eyes, he instilled in Brock the values of hard work and dedication, preparing him for the difficult and slippery entrepreneurial path.

Tragedy struck when Brock’s father suffered a fatal stroke. One moment he was dropping Brock off at school, and the next, he was suddenly dead from a brain aneurysm, leaving the 14-year-old to grow up quickly to work through the grief.

The loss of his father could have easily derailed Brock’s life, but instead, it motivated him to push forward. He channeled the emotions from his father’s sudden passing into a passion for hockey, eventually leading him to play junior. Sadly, Brock’s hockey career was cut short, forcing him to pivot once again.

With his hockey days behind him, Brock took the lessons from his father and the importance of team culture from his time as a professional athlete and embarked on his own entrepreneurial journey. He started his first business, Horizon Energy Consultants, with a mere $1,300 – all the money he had at the time. Through hard work and determination, he grew the company to eight figures in revenue, a transformative achievement that laid the foundation for his future success and honed his leadership skills.

With an emphasis on creating a strong company culture, Brock expanded his solar business into 23 different states, establishing offices and teams in California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida. His youth and rapid success made him stand out in the industry, as not many 23-year-olds can claim to have accomplished so much in such a short amount of time.

Brock’s entrepreneurial spirit also extended to his family, as he co-founded a company with his 31-year-old brother, Prycer. The innovative software aims to revolutionize the mortgage industry by giving individuals the tools to become their own loan officers. Once released, the product is expected to disrupt the status quo and challenge established players like Loan Depot.

Over the years, Brock has overcome personal loss and professional setbacks through his journey as an entrepreneur. Challenging as most have been, Brock has always leveraged the situations to continuously learn and grow. The young entrepreneur’s resilience and tenacity have allowed him to build a thriving business empire, which now includes a vertically integrated residential construction company under the Horizon Energy Consultants umbrella.

Brock Sottile’s inspiring story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the human spirit’s capacity for resilience. As he continues to grow his businesses and create a lasting legacy, he stands as an example of what can be achieved when one refuses to be defined by circumstances and chooses to rise above adversity.