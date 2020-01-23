Brock Radford fired up for return to Calgary Classic bull riding event

Brock Radford reluctantly watched from the stands last year, while many of his close friends and fellow riders took part in the Calgary Classic.

That will not be the case this weekend, as Radford, from nearby De Winton, Alta, returns Friday and Saturday (7:30 PM start in action at the PBR Canada’s Monster Energy Tour stop at the Nutrien Western Event Center both nights).

“I was actually there with some friends,” Radford recalled, under the knife in early 2019 repairing a torn front cruciate ligament in his knee. “I was limping around the operation last year when I looked over there.”

Despite encouraging his good friend Jorden Hansen, from Okotoks, to victory a year ago, Radford would have preferred to be prepared in the paratroopers to ride some of the best bulls cattle farmers had to offer.

“It’s certainly not so much fun to watch,” said Radford, who won the 2018 Calgary Classic title before ripping his ACL later in August. “A man takes it for granted, but when you win it for a year and the next year, I am fired to come back and win it again.”

Despite missing the first half of last season, Radford returned in time to compete at the Ranchman’s Touring Pro Division event in early July and at the Calgary Stampede on their way to sixth place in the PBR Canada rankings in 2019.

“I had a good end to the year because I only had half of it,” he said. “I can not complain.”

He is now looking forward to competing for family, friends and local fans in a packed Nutrien Western Events Center.

“I have blown up my phone with my friends who will be there and family who will be there and people I know will look there,” he said. “It’s always nice to ride bull in your back yard. You have that extra pressure from people you know to watch, but it’s always something I’ve enjoyed.

“Hurry, Calgary seems to love riding their bull. It is clear that the Stampede is doing so well and I believe we have sold out the Calgary PBR for the past two years. “

Dakota Buttar of Kindersley, Sask, is currently number 1 in the PBR Canada rankings and is looking forward to attend the Calgary Classic for the first time since 2016.

“I just want to show up and do my best and hopefully come first,” said Buttar, who rose to the top of the current PBR Canada standings in early December after winning a Touring Pro Division event in Lloydminster, Sask. “That is my goal to go in there – go in, use my bulls and let it all play as it should.”

He will certainly encounter a strong challenge such as Radford.

“It’s very nice,” Buttar said about competing with and against Radford. “He really gets a lot out of a man. If you don’t feel confident, Brock will certainly trust you. It’s pretty funny, because every time Brock helps me, I do pretty well, so we make jokes about that. “

Although Buttar has prevailed in recent bullfights, Radford wants nothing more than to end up for his close friend in the Calgary Classic.

“He is one of my best friends, but hey, that guy is the reason I didn’t win in 2019,” said Radford, who currently holds the No. 4 position in the Canadian rankings. “Every event I went to win, he was the last man to go and beat me – about four times. He’s pretty deadly.

“He is a man of few words, but he is a very good driver. He is hard to beat. He will certainly be one of the biggest races coming to Calgary this weekend.”

Also belong to the field of 30 riders who will compete in round 1 on Friday and round 2 on Saturday No. 2 ranked Logan Biever from Claresholm, Alta., And sixth ranked Shay Marks, from Sunnybrook, Alta.

The top 10 participants from the first two rounds advance to the championship final of Saturday evening to determine the ultimate winner.

“Ride all your bulls and hopefully let the rest take care of themselves,” Radford said about what it takes to win. “Drop the chips where they can and see where you end up. It will be a tough competition this weekend, that’s for sure. You have to ride them all if you want them to even look at your name to win. “

RADFORD MAKES THE CUT

Canadian coach Scott Schiffner and assistant Tanner Girletz closed their line-up to next month’s 2020 PBR Global Cup USA by adding Radford, Zane Lambert and Jake Gardner to the team.

Radford and Lambert will join Hansen, Jared Parsonage, Buttar and Marks on Team Canada, while Gardner will serve as an alternative to the event that will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, from February 15-16.

The talented Canadian bull riders will try to come back from a non-stellar performance that prevented them from reaching the podium at the most recent edition of the nation-to-nation competition in Arlington last February.