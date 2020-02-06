Brock Lesnar wants R-Truth, Chris Jericho about Vince McMahon’s reaction

Brock Lesnar is interested in reconstructing feuds with R-truth

WWE champion Brock Lesnar may have found his new favorite opponent.

Lesnar, who will defend his title against Ricochet later this month at the WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, is a fan of the former WWE 24/7 champion R-Truth. So much so that the two talked about the collaboration.

Maybe you remember a funny little perspective on RAW in front of Royal Rumble that was about Lesnar and R-Truth. Lesnar, always stoic in the ring, actually seemed to be having fun with the 34-fold holder of the belt.

“Brock did indeed come up with ideas,” said R-Truth in a recent interview with Spandex. “He wants to work with me to do something about this segment. He came up with a few ideas. The sky is the limit.

“This business is constantly changing and I am constantly changing things.”

Of course, Lesnar ended the first segment by sending R-Truth to Suplex City and leaving the ring.

The 48-year-old R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, first entered the WWE in 1998. He was part of a tag team with “Road Dogg” Jesse James and won the hardcore title twice.

After this run, Killings signed with TNA and was twice the NWA heavyweight champion. His reign made him the first African American wrestler to hold the title.

“I miss him! We had so much more than we could have done.”

Killings has been with WWE since 2008 and holds the US and team titles with Kofi Kingston. While the idea that R-Truth could headline a major event against Lesnar seems unlikely, in 2011 he conducted the Capitol Punishment against John Cena for the WWE title.

Chris Jericho: Vince McMahon asked me to cancel the AEW contract

Chris Jericho wondered what came next for him when All Elite Wrestling called.

Jericho replied, but not before asking Vince McMahon what to do.

“I’m not in AEW because I was a rebel,” said Jericho in a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho (thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the quotes). “I’m with AEW because Vince left:” Go. “When I left he went:” Did you sign the contract? “I said,” Well. “He said,” Can you get out of there? “‘No, you told me to sign it.'”

Jericho is currently leading the storm where AEW is the reigning champion. He noted that the move was similar to that of Scott Hall, who left the WWE for WCW.

Hall and finally Kevin Nash became the leaders of the NWO. The group would help WCW win the rating war with WWE for a short time.

“But (McMahon) had the opportunity to stop it like he did with (Hall), which is very interesting to me because he did the same thing 23 years later (error),” said Jericho. “I love Vince.”

49-year-old Jericho was the first undisputed champion in the WWE. During his time he held the heavyweight title three times and the WCW title twice. He is both Grand Slam and Triple Crown champion.