Brock Boeser scores twice while Canucks doubles Sabers

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Brock Boeser and Jake Virtanen scored 1:24 apart in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Buffalo Sabers 6-3 on Saturday.

Boeser had two goals and Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver, which had dropped consecutive games with a combined 14-4. Loui Eriksson had an empty-netter and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots to improve to 7-1 in his past eight games.

Sam Reinhart, Zemgus Girgensons and Brandon Montour scored for Buffalo, who continued his mid-season slide by falling to 3-8-1 in the last 12.

Sabers goalkeeper Carter Hutton finished with 29 saves in his first appearance in nine games. Hutton fell to 0-7-4 in his last 11 starts, a piece in which he allowed six or more goals six times. He is 6-7-4 of the season, with his last win a 25-save performance in a 4-3 extension over San Jose on October 22.

The game was fixed at 2 before Hutton gave up three goals on the first six shots of the third of Canucks.

Miller converted his own rebound from Buffalo defender Jake McCabe’s revenue to bring Vancouver 3-2, but Girgensons turned off Kyle Okposo’s shot to tie it around two minutes later.

Vancouver then took control at 6:42 a.m. when Christopher Tanev stretched out to secure a loose puck in the circle at the bottom right. He then dropped a pass on Boeser, who hit a shot in the field while being left alone in the gamble.

Virtanen made it 5-3 when the Canucks flattened the Sabers by bursting over the blue line of Buffalo. Adam Gaudette avoided a check and gave Tyler Motte a 2-on-1 break.

Motte drove to the right, backed a pass through the middle, allowing Virtanen to tap it into the open left.

The Canucks improved to 1-2 during their five-game trip. They had won seven in a row before the Tuesday-evening loss of 9-2 in Tampa Bay, followed by a loss of 5-2 in Florida on Thursday.

COMMENTS: This was a matchup of two franchises that celebrated their 50th birthday. The Canucks won the first two meetings, defeated the Sabers on October 27 in Vancouver 7-2 on October 27, 1970 and nine days later won 4-1 in Buffalo. … Sabers F Conor Sheary appeared in his 300th career game. … Sabers F Evan Rodrigues returned after a healthy scratch for four consecutive games, which came shortly after the player went public to ask to be exchanged. … Canucks C Zach MacEwen rejoined the team after playing a game with Utica of the AHL on Friday.

NEXT ONE

Canucks: At Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Sabers: At Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.