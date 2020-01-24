Broadcom signs two new multi-year deals to supply Apple components

Broadcom has signed two new, multi-year deals with Apple to provide the Cupertino technology company with wireless components and modules, Broadcom reported Thursday. The new deals, combined with Broadcom’s Apple 2019 contract, are expected to generate $ 15 billion in future revenue for Broadcom.

More specifically, Broadcom said the new deals “would supply a set of specified high-quality wireless components and modules to Apple for use in its products”. The previous agreement, reached in June 2019, concerned the delivery of specified radio frequency (RF) components and modules.

The two new contracts, along with what remains of the 2019 contract, apply to all Apple products that will be introduced in the next 3.5 years and that start this month.

Reportedly, Braodcom is preparing its RF business unit and Thursday’s announcement may help Broadcom to underline its value.

