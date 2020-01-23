Chipmaker Broadcom has announced that it has entered into two multi-year agreements with Apple to provide “high performance wireless components and modules”. These chips will be used in Apple products for the next three and a half years, Broadcom said.

Broadcom explains that these two new deals are in addition to an existing deal with Apple, signed in June of last year. This agreement covers certain RF components and modules, and the two new agreements announced today further expand the relationship between Broadcom and Apple.

The details of the two new deals are unclear. Broadcom estimates that the two new deals, combined with the 2019 deal, “will generate total future revenues” of approximately $ 15 billion. The agreements all apply to “Apple products launched during the three and a half year period beginning in January 2020,” said the chipmaker.

Broadcom announced today (via StreetInsider):

Certain subsidiaries of Broadcom Inc. have entered into two separate multi-year work agreements (“SOW 2020”) with Apple Inc. Both are intended to provide Apple with a range of high performance wireless components and modules specified for use. in its products.

In December, it was rumored that Broadcom was considering a possible sale of its RF wireless chips business, with some analysts predicting that Apple could be a potential contender. Apple is already a major Broadcom customer, accounting for approximately 25% of Broadcom’s net revenue in 2018.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWktvLj-ino (/ integrated)