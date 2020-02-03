Broadcasters blocked the halftime cut

Through extensive investigations, the AFL found that broadcasters lose between 15 and 20 percent of their television audience during the main break.

After this information was forwarded to the AFL executive, McLachlan raised it at the CEO meeting.

A large audience on Friday night could peak at half-way over 900,000 viewers.

The decision to shorten the game break was made and approved by the players through the AFLPA, the administrators and the majority of the coaches, although there were a handful who opposed it.

However, the biggest stumbling block for change came when Channel Seven rights holders told AFL the financial difficulties that would result.

At least one broadcaster has also contacted the AFL to determine how much advertising revenue would be lost if the break were cut by 25 percent.

The earnings from the mid-term show alone are worth millions of dollars for Seven over the entire duration of a season. The advertising money comes not only in the form of advertising space, but also sponsor integration.

Key supporters such as Toyota and the National Australia Bank invest millions of dollars in key segments to help them during the quarter and half-time breaks, such as the NAB AFL kick-off of the year, in which Seven interviews one of the children for half the price. Time.

The advertising dollar won in the balancing act of improving ratings compared to less commercial airtime.

“We are focused on providing the best possible experience to fans on-site or while watching the show and to give players and clubs the best possible result. We have decided to maintain the current playing time [20 minutes] for this season,” said AFL Football Operations chief Steve Hocking wrote to the clubs last week.

The Age announced in April last year that AFL executives – including McLachlan – had traveled to the US to meet streaming services such as Amazon, Google and Facebook.

It is difficult to ignore the AFL’s desire to try a shorter half because the chances are high that a streaming service will be included in the next broadcasting rights deal beyond 2022.

Streaming services have no advertising space and rely solely on subscribers.

The AFL, which introduces a product with a 20-minute gap in the middle, would pose significant challenges for sales.

Sam McClure won the Clinton Grybas Rising Star Award at the AFL Media Association Awards in 2015.

