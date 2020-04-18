Brits to get ready for havoc after the 21C sun follows the storm – The Scottish Sun

BRITS is set to experience havoc of hay fever as a pollen explosion hits the southeast following 21C sunshine and storm this weekend.

The high count will engulf Britain with the southeast set to be the worst on Sunday.

6

The following week will see a higher amount of pollen

6

The South is set to see a rainy plague on Saturday morning, followed by high pollen numbers in the southeast

Tree pollen in the region is said to be very high risk in dry, sunny weather and that number will remain high throughout the weekend and the following week, according to the Met Office.

The south will see cloudy skies throughout Saturday, with rain and rain expected after Friday’s storm.

It happened after an unusually dry month, which only showed 13 percent of the average rainfall that month.

There will be no leeway for allergic sufferers, because pollen clouds continue to engulf the country on Sunday.

6

A pollen bomb is ready to engulf Britain after sunshine and storms. Credit: Getty – Contributor

Only hayfever sufferers in Scotland will skip sneezing, with low numbers in most countries.

Meanwhile, northwest, Yorkshire, Midlands, and the south will all see high amounts of pollen.

This year is said to be worse than usual for hayfever sufferers, making many Britons exercise every day with endless flowing eyes and sneezing.

The NHS says fever is at its peak between late March and early September.

The optimal conditions are warm, moist and windy.

This usually happens when rain is followed by milder weather like this weekend.

‘NOT GOOD ENOUGH’

Children are starving because co-19 dining scheme companies run out of vouchers

SUPERMARKET SWEEP

Shoplifters with a trolley full of loo roll are dragged back to Morrisons

ROAD RAGE

Street fights erupt during lockouts when yob hit each other with sticks

Exclusive

ROYAL HIKENES

Harry and Meg covered their faces with bandanas while climbing LA which was affected by a coronavirus

WET AND FRY

Scotland sweats the next day before the heat wave because other parts of England are struck by lightning

‘SLEEP WELL’

The paramedics Coronavirus, 23, with the ‘world burden’ on his shoulders is dead

Dr Jean Emberlin, from Allergy UK, told The Sun Online: “The worst scenario for a fever sufferer is that occasionally you experience rain, which keeps the grass burning, and then for days on end with warm weather spreading pollen.

“But if you have a very hot and dry summer, the grass stops growing.”

He predicted that June would be a very bad month.

Experts predict that the pollen season is sharper and thicker this year because of a cold spell in early April that delayed the release of tree pollen.

6

Weekends will not be relaxed for allergy sufferers

6

This year is said to be worse than usual for hayfever sufferers. Credit: PA: Press Association

6

Experts expect a thicker and thicker pollen season this year. Credit: Getty – ContributorB bees wearing packs help scientists track flying insects and collect data

We pay for your story! Do you have a story for The Sun Online news team? Email us at tips@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4368. You can WhatsApp us at 07810 791 502. We also pay for videos. Click here to upload your own.