British television presenter Phillip Schofield is gay

British television presenter Phillip Schofield has proven to be gay and says he has resigned himself to it “with the strength and support” of his wife and daughters.

The 57-year-old presenter of This Morning and Dancing on Ice announced this in a statement released on social media.

He has been married to his wife Steph for almost 27 years and they have two adult daughters.

In the statement, Mr. Schofield said there had been “a lot of heartbreaking home conversations.”

However, he said: “My family held me like this: They tried to cheer me up, suffocate me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

“Still I can’t sleep and there were some very dark moments.

“Being gay is rightly a reason to celebrate and be proud today.

“Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but that only comes from the injuries I inflict on my family.”

Mr. Schofield said that his wife was “incredible” and his daughters were “amazing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of support”.

He added: “It will probably be a surprise, and I understand, but only if I am honest can I hope to find peace in my head and find a way forward.”

