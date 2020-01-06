Loading...

It was a good night for British talent at the Golden Globes, including Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sam Mendes, who were honored for their work in film and television.

Taron Egerton and Brian Cox were among the other winners of the ceremony moderated by comedian Ricky Gervais.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge’s hit sitcom Fleabag won the award for best television series – musical or comedy – and Mendes’ epic First World War drama from 1917 was successful in the “Best Film Drama” category.

Colman defeated the competition from British Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and The Morning Show (The Morning Show) with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and won the best actress in a drama series for her appearance on The Crown while Waller-Bridges performed in Fleabag won her best actress in a comedy series before Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel).

Egerton was recognized for his performance as Elton John in Rocketman as the best actor in a cinema musical or comedy. He prevailed over big stars like Leonardo Di Caprio (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite is My Name)), while Mendes (1917) under the heavyweights Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino became the best director was chosen.

Other British and Irish nominees included Emma Thompson for Late Night, Daniel Craig for Knives Out and Andrew Scott for Fleabag.

Non-British winners of the evening were Joaquin Phoenix, who was awarded best actor in a film drama for Joker, and Renee Zellweger, whose portrayal by Judy Garland awarded her as best actress in a film drama category.

Succession was recognized as the best drama series and Chernobyl the best television series or the best movie for television, while Tarantinos Once Upon A Time was also won in Hollywood and Bong Joon Ho’s parasite.

The full list of winners and nominees can be found here.