British scientists have accidentally discovered a new type of immune cell that kills most cancers.

When analyzing the blood of a Welsh bank to identify immune cells that could fight bacteria, Cardiff University researchers discovered a new type of T cell that reports a caries receptor that attaches to human cancers but ignores healthy cells The Telegraph.

“This was a coincidental finding,” said Professor Andrew Sewell, lead author of the study and an expert on T cells at the School of Medicine at Cardiff University, a single type of T cell that could be able to treat many different types of cancer in the destroy entire population. Nobody used to think that this could be possible. “

The results were published in the journal Nature Immunology.

Laboratory studies have shown that the receptor kills various types of cancer, including lung, skin, blood, colon, breast, bone, prostate, ovarian, kidney and cervical cancer.

Sewell said that either the immune cell could be “quite rare” or that many people could have the receptor, but “for some reason it is not activated”.

Immune cells are now designed to fight some forms of leukemia, but they don’t work on solid tumors that appear in most cancers.

However, the new cell binds to a molecule on cancer cells called MR1 that does not vary in humans, which means that it would work with most cancers and that it could be shared between humans. This means that banks of the special cells for “standard” treatments may possibly be created, the researchers said.

Sewell said progress could be “fairly quick” because the “right people” are interested in developing the therapy. Human trials with terminally ill patients could start as early as November if the treatment passes more laboratory safety tests.

