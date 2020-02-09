British release date of Parasite film | When was the Oscar film nominated?

One of the big winners for this year’s Oscars 2020 nominations was Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, with the South Korean film that made six nominations, including a nod in the coveted Best Picture category.

If you’re intrigued and wondering if you’ve missed the chance to see it, don’t worry – although it has been released in different areas, the film has not yet had a theatrical release in the UK.

But a release for the movie is coming … so here is all you need to know about Parasite.

When is Parasite released in British cinemas?

The film will reach cinemas in the UK Friday February 7, 2020 – just two days before we find out if it has translated one of its Oscar nominations into victories at the 2020 ceremony.

What is Parasite about?

Billed as a psychological thriller, a dark comedy and a class satire, Parasite almost defies the genre.

It focuses on the Kim family, who are unemployed and live in a filthy basement, and their interactions with a much richer family, the parks.

After one of the Kim children joins the Park family as a tutor, the rest of his family begin to follow him into the park’s home infiltrating with unexpected consequences.

Saying more would be a risk for spoilers – but let’s say things take one or two turns …

Is Parasite in English or subtitled?

That’s not it – the dialogue in the film is all in Korean, with English subtitles for the British release.

But don’t be put off by that. As Bong Joon-ho himself said when accepting a prize at the Golden Globes: “Once you have overcome the 1-inch high barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more great films.”

What else has Bong Joon-ho directed?



Bong Joon-ho has directed films in both Korean and English, including the Netflix film Okja 2017, and blockbuster Snowpiercer, with a star cast including Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton.

His earlier Korean language films include the monster film The Host, the drama film Mother and crime film Memories of Murder.

What prizes has Parasite won?



Shortly after its premiere at the Cannes film festival in 2019, Parasite won the prestigious Palme D’Or – the highest honor at the iconic event.

It has also won a number of awards for Best International Film, including the success at the Golden Globes, while the six Oscar nominations can be well translated into more awards.

Is there a trailer?

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xH0HfJHsaY [/ embed]