British Lords skip the government's Brexit bill on child migrants

LONDON – The British parliament has Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reconsider part of his most important Brexit bill and restore a promise to reunite child refugees with family members in the UK.

Parliament’s upper house, the House of Lords, voted on Tuesday, 300-220 to ensure that, after the Brexit, Great Britain continued to admit unaccompanied migrant children elsewhere in Europe who have family members living in the UK live.

The promise was made in 2018 by former Prime Minister Theresa May, but was removed from Brexit legislation after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservatives won a large parliamentary majority in an election last month.

Alf Dubs, member of the Labor Party, who came to Britain as a child refugee as occupied by the Nazis Europe, said the government sent a “very negative” signal.

He begged not to use migrant children as “negotiating chips” in the negotiations on future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom.

“If the government wants to refute the accusation that it is mean and nasty, then it is certainly the intention to accept the amendment,” Dubs said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the government does not accept any changes made by the House of Lords to the withdrawal agreement, which sets out the conditions for Britain’s departure from the 28-country bloc at the end of the month.

The government says it intends to continue resettling child migrants in Britain after the country has left the EU, but states that the issue does not belong in the withdrawal law,

The vote marked the fourth defeat of the House of Lords bill. The measure must be adopted by both Houses of Parliament before 31 January if the United Kingdom has to leave the EU on time. Members of the Chamber, known as colleagues, voted on Monday for amendments to strengthen the rights of EU citizens in Great Britain and to protect the powers of British courts.

The defeats will not stop the law becoming law because the lower house has already approved the law, and the chosen lower chamber can destroy the decisions of the unelected Lords. But it means that the bill must return to the lower house later this week instead of automatically becoming a law once it has been passed by the Lords.

The EU Parliament must also approve the Brexit divorce agreement with Great Britain before January 31. A vote by the European Parliament is expected next week.

The UK voted narrowly to leave the EU in a referendum in 2016, but after years of negotiations, the legislator repeatedly defeated attempts by both Johnson and its predecessor May to get support for their Brexit plans.

That changed when Johnson’s conservatives won the December 12 elections, allowing the government to ignore opposition parties’ objections.

Despite Johnson’s repeated commitment to “get Brexit done” on January 31, the departure will only start the first phase of the EU exit. Great Britain and the EU must then enter into negotiations on future tires and race towards the end of 2020 under the terms of their new trade, security and many other areas.

___

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press