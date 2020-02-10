British Corona Virus – Furious search for GP patients after she and another medical test found an error with hundreds of high-risk patients

A LOCUM general practitioner is believed to be one of the Britons infected with coronavirus – and may have passed the bug on to patients.

Expat Dr. Catriona Greenwood, who rents a chalet to the British who are infected in France, travels to Great Britain to work there.

Bob Saynor and his son were infected in the French ski area

Mr. Saynor’s wife Catriona is being treated. Credit: Facebook

Her husband Bob Saynor and her nine-year-old son are currently being treated at Grenoble Hospital after both have been diagnosed.

A family practice in Brighton where Dr. Greenwood, a lawyer, was closed yesterday for decontamination.

The 50-year-old was a partner in the County Oak Medical Center until she moved to France with her family last summer.

A government source said it is one of the four newest British coronavirus-confirmed and now being treated in London.

STUDENT STRUCK DOWN

On Monday afternoon, a student from the University of Sussex was hospitalized to be tested for coronavirus.

Officials in hazmat suits were spotted on the Falmer, Brighton campus after the student fell ill after recently returning from abroad.

The campus is three miles from the County Oak Medical Center.

Concerned residents of Brighton have accused the government of keeping them in the dark about the corona virus.

A local who arrived at the scene without knowing that there was a fear of viruses said, “I tried to call but there was no answer. I came here to see it myself and I was not lucky.”

“We don’t really know what’s going on and some answers need to be found as this is a deadly situation where people need to be informed.”

SCHOOLS CLOSE

In France, a third school that the couple’s nine-year-old attended was closed. The boy had spent two hours at the school in Honon-les-Bains near Les Contamines-Montjoie on January 31, where the family lives to take a French exam.

Two other schools he attended were already closed, and on Sunday more than 100 people, including many children, had queued up for coronavirus testing.

Nobody tested positive.

Three other British adults are in French hospitals after diagnosis.

It is believed that they were infected by the “super spreader” that stayed in the couple’s chalet.

There have been more than 40,000 cases of the virus worldwide, mainly in China, while the death toll in China is currently 908.

According to a new study, people can carry the virus for up to 24 days before symptoms appear.

A school in Southampton was evacuated after students with a travel history to Southeast Asia developed coronavirus-like symptoms.

British Airways has extended the suspension of flights to Beijing and Shanghai.

The airline announced on Monday that it had canceled flights to and from the cities by March 31.

In a statement, the airline said, “We will contact customers on canceled flights to discuss their travel options, including rebooking to other airlines, full refund, or booking with BA for a later day of travel.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do and we will keep an eye on the situation.”

A man in a protective suit wipes the floor of the County Oak Medical Center in BrightonCredit: London News Pictures

An employee in a protective suit cleans the County Oak Medical Center in Brighton, East Sussex after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirusCredit: Chris Eades

Men in Hazmat suits clean the Brighton County Oak Medical CenterCredit: Chris Eades

A Brighton general practice is temporarily blocked after an employee signs a contract with coronavirusCredit: eddie mitchell

A flight with more than 200 participants brought British back from WuhanCredit: Louis Wood – The Sun

