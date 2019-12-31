British Columbia’s Jewish community gathers in New York (BC) after anti-Semitic knife attack

Loading...

British Colulmbia's Jewish community is strong after a terrible knife attack at a New York rabbi’s house in Hanukkah on Saturday evening.

Five people were injured in the stab wounds that occurred on the penultimate night of the annual winter vacation in Monsey, NY.

In British Columbia, Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, said the attack put the local community on alert but did not dampen his holiday spirit.

"This is terrorism": 5 wounded in stabbing at Hanukkah celebration in New York.



"We try to balance the attitude of being an open, inviting place while increasing the level of security so that people feel safe enough to even go through that door," said Shanken.

He said the Jewish community has built close ties to local law enforcement agencies due to ongoing anti-Semitism. In 2017, the association hired a community security director for the first time.

There is also a security committee that is active every time an attack is made during a Jewish holiday. This committee has been active for every major celebration in the past six months.

"We started this holiday with actions that were taken directly against our community here in British Columbia," Shanken said, noting that a Jewish camp on Gabriola Island was attacked by vandals who swastika it just before Hanukkah.

The Vancouver Jewish community is strengthening security in the face of growing hate concerns



"What We tell the community we should all understand that symbols are important, you know, especially when they represent the hatred that caused the deaths of millions of innocent men, women and children, ”said Shanken.

Statistics Canada increased hate crimes against religious groups by 83 percent between 2016 and 2017.

The number of crimes against Jews rose by 63 percent over the same period, even though they occurred before Christ. They quintupled from 14 to 68 incidents.

According to Statistics Canada, hate crimes against Jews were primarily non-violent and took the form of mischief.

Despite the increase in anti-Semitic incidents, believers like Susanne Gumprich, who attended prayer services on Monday, said they would not be deterred.

B.C. funds security improvements for the Jewish community after bombing



"Jewish people, we feel a certain empathy and a certain degree of vulnerability, but I personally feel that I live in a very safe city and in a very safe place," Gumprich told Global News.

"I am happy to be part of a community that supports me."

Back in New York, the police arrested Grafton E. Thomas during the knife attack. He is now faced with five attempted murders.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has described the incident as "domestic terrorism".

