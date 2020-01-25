Linebacker David Izinyon was invited to demonstrate his skills for managers, coaches and scouts from the Canadian Football League for the CFL Combine in Toronto from March 26-28.

Izinyon was one of 19 players who participated in the CFL Global Combine in England, which was carried out in collaboration with the British American Football Association.

“It was great to work with BAFA to organize this event. The Global Combine Tour introduced us to some of the best players in the world and we look forward to seeing their skills in Toronto, ”said Greg Dick, CFL CFO and head of football

The Bristol event was the fifth global combine this year with five remaining.

“The very first merger of British and American football with the CFL was a great success that demonstrated the fantastic talent and skill of British football,” said Pete Ackerley, General Manager of BAFA.

“I am absolutely thrilled that David now has the chance to advance to the CFL Combine in March and represent British football. I wish him all the luck in the world. “

The CFL will announce the full list of global players who were invited to Toronto after the 10 Global Combines were completed prior to the CFL Global Draft 2020 on April 16.

Global players invited to the CFL Combine

Combine globally

player

Finland

Micky Kyei

Sebastien Sagne

Sweden

William James

France

Anthony Mahoungou

Tony Anderson

Italy

Lorenzo Dalle Piagee

Great Britain

David Izinyon

In the 2019 season, the CFL rosters included a global player from outside the United States and Canada for the first time on each team’s active roster and even two more on the roster.

In 2020, the number of global players per team will increase to two in the active squad and up to three in the training squad, with up to 45 global players competing against each other in the league.

CFL Global Combine Plan

date

place

January 26th

Frankfurt, Germany

February 1st

Tokyo, Japan

February 2nd

Osaka, Japan

February 29th

Copenhagen, Denmark

March, 15

Mexico City, Mexico