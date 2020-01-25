Linebacker David Izinyon was invited to demonstrate his skills for managers, coaches and scouts from the Canadian Football League for the CFL Combine in Toronto from March 26-28.
Izinyon was one of 19 players who participated in the CFL Global Combine in England, which was carried out in collaboration with the British American Football Association.
“It was great to work with BAFA to organize this event. The Global Combine Tour introduced us to some of the best players in the world and we look forward to seeing their skills in Toronto, ”said Greg Dick, CFL CFO and head of football
The Bristol event was the fifth global combine this year with five remaining.
“The very first merger of British and American football with the CFL was a great success that demonstrated the fantastic talent and skill of British football,” said Pete Ackerley, General Manager of BAFA.
“I am absolutely thrilled that David now has the chance to advance to the CFL Combine in March and represent British football. I wish him all the luck in the world. “
The CFL will announce the full list of global players who were invited to Toronto after the 10 Global Combines were completed prior to the CFL Global Draft 2020 on April 16.
Global players invited to the CFL Combine
Combine globally
player
Finland
Micky Kyei
Sebastien Sagne
Sweden
William James
France
Anthony Mahoungou
Tony Anderson
Italy
Lorenzo Dalle Piagee
Great Britain
David Izinyon
In the 2019 season, the CFL rosters included a global player from outside the United States and Canada for the first time on each team’s active roster and even two more on the roster.
In 2020, the number of global players per team will increase to two in the active squad and up to three in the training squad, with up to 45 global players competing against each other in the league.
CFL Global Combine Plan
date
place
January 26th
Frankfurt, Germany
February 1st
Tokyo, Japan
February 2nd
Osaka, Japan
February 29th
Copenhagen, Denmark
March, 15
Mexico City, Mexico