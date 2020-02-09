British Airways sets speed record and crosses the Atlantic in less than 5 hours: NPR

British Airways Flight 112 flew from New York to London in less than five hours, setting a new record.

Kubilay Kahveci’s flight should be in the air for more than six hours – a night trip from New York to London. But British Airways Flight 112 made it in less than five hours and set the new record for the fastest commercial subsonic flight across the Atlantic.

“I was definitely surprised. It felt more like a European than a transatlantic flight,” Kahveci told NPR in an email. “The turmoil woke me up a couple of times … but it wasn’t that bad and I’m glad they brought us home safely because I originally booked a Virgin Atlantic flight that was canceled due to Storm Ciara. “

Powered by strong winds, the BA112 reached a top speed of 800 miles per hour, according to the global flight tracking service Flightradar24. British Airways confirmed that the flight took 4 hours 56 minutes, exceeding the previous 2018 record from Norwegian from New York to London in 5 hours 13 minutes.

“It was the first time we saw it under five hours,” said Ian Petchenik of Flightradar24. “This particular speed has never been seen before, but these increased speeds across the Atlantic are fairly regular, especially in winter when the jet stream descends into the areas where the North Atlantic tracks are located and are somewhat stronger.”

Severe storms in the UK have resulted in many flight delays, cancellations and diversions. However, the wind conditions made for very fast flights to the east, some of which crossed the Atlantic on Sunday under the five-hour mark. According to Petchenik, the New York-London route has been used in the past as a speed benchmark for transatlantic air traffic.

“We always take precedence over speed records,” British Airways wrote in a short statement to NPR on Sunday, “but our highly trained pilots used the conditions to get customers back to London in time.”

According to Petchenik’s estimate, the jet stream winds may have increased the aircraft’s speed by approximately 150 miles per hour.

“We knew that the Jetstream would be very well positioned this week to possibly break this record,” he said, measuring subsonic speeds against the ground.

Flights cross the Atlantic in a jet stream, as tracked by Flightradar24.

“It doesn’t get any faster than the air flow,” said Petchenik. “It still moves at the same speed that it normally moves relative to the air. The air itself moves faster.”

Kahveci, who returned from a business trip on flight BA112, said the captain announced after the landing that the flight was – but without – British Airways’ fastest subsonic flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport To mention it was the fastest race on the track.

“It’s just bragging rights,” said Petchenik. “I don’t think a plaque will be given, although it would be neat.”

Julia Holmes Bailey of NPR contributed to this report.