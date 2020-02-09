British Airways sets record for fastest subsonic flight

By Rory Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) – A British Airways (BA) flight broke the record for the fastest subsonic flight ever between New York and London and reached a top speed of over 1,287 km / h.

The Boeing 747 flew overnight from Saturday to Sunday and reached its destination in four hours and 56 minutes when Storm Ciara raced towards the United Kingdom.

The plane landed at Heathrow Airport at 4.43 a.m., almost two hours earlier than planned. According to Flightradar24, an online flight tracking service, the maximum speed during the flight was 1,327 km / h.

The flight tracking platform estimates that the average flight time of an aircraft between London and New York is six hours and 13 minutes.

Flightradar24 announced the record flight announcement on its Twitter account and wrote: “If we are not mistaken, BA will now take Norwegian’s fastest subsonic crossing NY-London back.”

The service added that the British Airways flight was one minute faster than a Virgin Airbus A350 flight that landed at Heathrow shortly thereafter. Another virgin plane struck, landing half an hour later at three minutes.

All three flights clearly exceeded the previous five-hour and 13-minute record that Norwegian had set since January 2018.

A BA spokesman said: “We always take precedence over speed records, but our highly trained pilots used the conditions to get customers to London on time.”

Storm Ciara landed in the UK at the weekend and caused serious travel interruptions.

A company spokesman told CNN that BA, like all other airlines flying to and from the UK, had been affected by Storm Ciara – and had canceled some of its flights and merged others.

