British Airways beats record for fastest subsonic flight from New York to London

A British Airways flight has broken the record for the fastest subsonic flight ever between New York and London, with a top speed of more than 800 mph (1,287 km / h).

The Boeing 747 aircraft flew overnight from Saturday to Sunday and reached its destination in four hours and 56 minutes, while Storm Ciara rushed to the UK.

“The flight was with a much stronger jet stream than normal, with winds of more than 200 km / h propelling the aircraft,” says senior CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

“The supercharged jet stream is also responsible for the drive of Storm Ciara, which brought harmful gusts of wind and huge waves to the UK, Ireland and other parts of Northern Europe this weekend.

“The jet stream is a fast-moving” river of air “high in the atmosphere, around the height that commercial aircraft fly. The jet stream is responsible for the transport of weather systems across the planet. “

The plane landed at Heathrow Airport at 4:43 am, almost two hours earlier than planned. The top speed during the flight was 825 mph (1,327 km / h), according to Flightradar24, an online flight tracking service.

The flight tracking platform estimates that the average time it takes for an airplane to fly between London and New York is six hours and 13 minutes.

Flightradar24 announced the news of the record-breaking flight on his Twitter account and wrote: “If we are not mistaken, BA is now taking the fastest subsonic NY-London crossing of Norwegian.”

The service added that the British Airways flight was a minute faster than a Virgin Airbus A350 flight, which landed at Heathrow a little later. It defeated another Virgin aircraft that landed half an hour later with three minutes.

All three flights comfortably beat the previous record of five hours and 13 minutes, which has been in Norwegian’s possession since January 2018.

Although the BA plane apparently went faster than the sound speed – 767 mph – it would not have exceeded the sound barrier because it was being pushed by the air around it. Even when it was more than 800 km / h, the 747 was much slower than the sound speed compared to the air around it.

A BA spokesperson said, “We always give priority to safety over speed records, but our well-trained pilots have optimally utilized the conditions to get customers back to London well in advance.”

Storm Ciara landed in the UK this weekend and caused serious travel disruptions elsewhere. Two of Europe’s busiest airports – one in Frankfurt, Germany, the other in Amsterdam, the Netherlands – more than 100 flights each due to the storm.

A company spokesperson told CNN that BA, like all other airlines operating flights to and from the UK, was hit by Storm Ciara – and had canceled some of its flights and merged others.

