“Britain’s Got Talent” receives Oscars for the next round of auditions

Talk about arrival in style! Our fantastic four jury members from the British Got Talent Panel arrived dressed for auditions today. In just a few months, the four will be at the forefront of prime time television. It is therefore not surprising that they want an appearance.

Britain’s Got Talent continues audition

Filming for the brand new season of the show is in full swing and the London shows are over. Now the judges have left for the next and last show round north to Manchester.

In a recent BGT tweet, David recorded this amusing video in a tuxedo. Even though Cowell opted for a typical black shirt, the duo is still an impressive appearance in true Oscars style. A normal car would indeed be boring, David, we just ask that you come out in one piece!

Judges Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden also made a big appearance in the next round of trial shots. Alesha in a blue blazer and Amanda in a light green dress. These two are back enough to get the whole nation to tune in when it airs later this year.

When is BGT back on our screens?

The British Got Talent judges for 2020

We can expect a release date soon, but it’s likely that the audition episodes will air in early April. Episodes will be available to UK viewers on the ITV hub at no additional cost. BGT is not currently available to US viewers. However, the BGT YouTube channel uploads all performances to watch them for free.

BGT: The Champions Returns for a Second Season?

ITV has not currently announced a second season of “The Champions”, although it is very likely that this has worked well in both the United States and the United Kingdom. The second season of AGT: The Champions is currently on NBC with V. Unbeatable, Marcelito Pomoy and Angelina Jordan as likely leaders.

