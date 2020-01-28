Britain's EU trip: when the Brexit chaos broke out

LONDON – Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political phase that has bitterly divided the nation since the Brexit referendum in 2016.

The difficult negotiations on the new relationship between Britain and its European neighbors will continue throughout 2020.

This series of stories portrays Britain’s tortured relationship with Europe from the post-war years to the present.

When the British Brexit referendum revealed a divided nation, the next three and a half years of thinking about how the country should actually leave the European Union have exposed all the cracks that are going through the fabric of British society.

Abysses between young and old, city and country, poor and rich. Make your choice.

The time since the Brexit vote in June 2016 has reached unprecedented proportions. Parliamentary resentment, public anger and distrust raise real questions about whether someone will be able to bring the country back together soon.

Inconsistent disagreements and not just about Brexit can be exactly that – incompatible.

The British Parliament was the main location where much of this Brexit psychodrama took place. No gathering of lawmakers or television stations would be complete without protests of the “Stop Brexit Man”, also known as Steve Bray, and his simple and booming message, which is spread by a foghorn.

The Brexit process could have taken place in retrospect. It could have been more consensual, but the opportunity wasn’t long in coming.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who succeeded David Cameron after announcing his impending resignation at 10 Downing Street on June 24, 2016, must be responsible for the resulting chaos.

May, who supported the side that wanted to stay in the EU in the referendum, took office a few weeks after the Brexit vote, crucially before the full effects of the exit from the EU had been fully digested – or planned for ,

“Brexit means Brexit,” she said, a mantra in which many scratched their heads.

It formally initiated the process by triggering Article 50 of the EU Treaty on March 29, 2017, which gave Britain two years to negotiate an EU withdrawal agreement. In the event of a serious misjudgment, she called a parliamentary election in June of the same year, hoping to strengthen her mandate. The vote cost her conservative party a majority in parliament and left May – and her plans for Brexit – in an embarrassing limbo.

Without the majority of lawmakers who supported them, May’s plans were blown up by rival Brexit factions within their party. Meanwhile, opposition parties have made increasing efforts to reach a consensus to hold another Brexit referendum. The EU has repeatedly sought clarity since May, but has been more confused.

Finally, in autumn 2018, May reached an agreement with the heads of state and government of the EU, which was not supported in parliament. When it put the bill to vote for the first time, it suffered the biggest defeat of an incumbent government to date.

It wasn’t much better the second time. May’s Brexit bill was rejected a third time, albeit a lot less than many conservative legislators who advocated Brexit were upset about the possibility that Britain could actually not leave the EU.

May then tried to build bipartisan support – but many would say that it was three years too late – and these efforts also failed. After receiving an extension of the UK’s scheduled departure date from March to October 31, 2019, she tearfully announced that she would stop in July.

This made her one of the conservative prime ministers, whose term of office was overwhelmed and shortened by the topic of Europe.

