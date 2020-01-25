LONDON – Great Britain officially leaves the European Union on January 31 after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Difficult negotiations on the new relationship between Great Britain and its European neighbors will continue in 2020.

This series of stories tells of Britain’s tortured relationship with Europe from the years after the Second World War to the present.

–

By the time Tony Blair had won a landslide in 1997, he had certainly made the Labor party pro-European. Britain, he stressed, would be in the “heart of Europe.”

Euro enthusiasts like Blair thought, and still do, that Britain is simply too small to thrive economically outside the European Union, so Britain’s national interest is best served by being a dedicated member of the bloc.

The image of the young prime minister on a bicycle in Amsterdam a few weeks after his election victory with other European leaders symbolized the new approach, a break with the past.

Blair initially built bridges. He signed with the social chapter of the EU of which his predecessor John Major had stipulated an opt-out. This included a series of rights in British legislation such as equal treatment of men and women and the maximum working week.

Initially everything went smoothly for Blair and there was a real debate about Britain’s accession to the euro, which was launched relatively smoothly in 1999. He had a lot of authority, not least because the British economy was in an unprecedented period. of economic growth and peace was achieved in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday agreement signed in 1998.

But the September 11 attacks have changed everything. Blair’s decision to support the US-led war in Iraq in 2003 put him at odds with French President Jacques Chirac and German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. The failure to find weapons of mass destruction, the main pretext behind the war, has caused Blair unprecedented and lasting damage.

Plans to join the euro stagnated and Blair’s European enthusiasm hit a roadblock. Following the Brexit vote in June 2016, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that Blair should take his share of the blame because he did not defend the arguments of political union within the EU strongly enough.

In spite of that view, since its departure in 2007, the case of Europe has not been so happy with a supporter at Downing Street 10.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press