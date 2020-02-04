Britain says 2035 will be the end of the road for non-electric cars

The UK has announced that it will stop selling gasoline, diesel and hybrid cars by 2035 to ensure that only electric vehicles are sold in the country.

According to Reuters, the government announced the plan on Tuesday, five years earlier than originally planned. The call for an earlier ban is Britain’s attempt to reduce air pollution.

“We have to deal with our CO2 emissions,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. “As a country and as a society, as a planet, as a species, we have to act now.”

Andrea Lehmkuhl

The British ban does not mean that after 2035, petrol, diesel or hybrid cars will no longer be on the road, as previously sold cars may be on the road after the ban. However, the ban ensures that all new cars bought after 2035 are exclusively electric.

Aside from the UK, Reuters states that France, Mexico, and Spain have made similar promises to ban diesel or fossil-fueled cars within the next decade.

The automotive industry is preparing for an electric revolution as brands like Bentley promise fully electric models by 2023, and others like Mazda, Toyota, and Porsche are planning to add electric vehicles to their range.

The German automaker Daimler announced in September that it would stop developing internal combustion engines and concentrate exclusively on electric vehicles.

One of the largest and most popular brands from Daimler is Mercedes-Benz, which sells fully electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and high-performance hybrids. By adjusting gas and diesel engines, we will soon be able to see a fully electric Mercedes-Benz series.

While foreign automakers and countries are making advances in the electric vehicle market, the United States has made no promise to remove gas and diesel powered cars.

However, the US automakers are committed to adding more electric vehicles to their product range. Ford is planning an F-150 electric truck, and General Motors will also launch an electric pickup in 2021.

In total, more than 40 electric vehicles are expected to reach the car dealerships in the early 2020s. All vehicles will offer more range, faster acceleration and better technology in the car.

