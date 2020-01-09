Britain 's Best Home Cooking | BBC One broadcast date, synopsis and review

Loading...

The queen of the TV kitchen, Mary Berry, is back on BBC One with a new series of Britain’s best home cooking.

The series faces themed challenges against talented chefs every week, but only one can take home the prestigious title.

Find out what you need to know about Britain’s best home cooking …

What does Best Home Cook do?

Mary Berry asks participants to prepare their ultimate meringue dessert for a family celebration lunch – resulting in stunning pavlovas, original fruit curd cakes, and even a forest-themed roulade.

This is followed by Chris Bavin’s one-hour challenge of recreating a dish with a humble vegetable as the main character, before the judges decide who will take over Angela Hartnett’s elimination chef for their place in the competition – a single recipe that requires precise timing and perfect seasoning.

Is there a review of Best Home Cook?

Yes, here’s what David Butcher of Radio Times said about the series:

“They think that this show, with its rustic stable atmosphere and stunning judges, is very warm and appealing. But it’s brutal underneath. When judge Mary Berry criticizes, it hurts.

When she pulls a face and dismisses your dish as “a little awkward,” it feels like a “stab through the heart,” says one candidate tonight. And the final elimination round, in which two or three worst performing chefs blindly judge their versions of the same recipe, has a real, cruel tension. One slip and you’re out.

But before that, it is a lot of fun to watch how some chefs with meringue (which always comes with a portion of danger) and this week’s “rustling ingredient”, cauliflower, work wonders. “

When is Best Home Cook on BBC One?

Best Home Cook is on BBC One at Thursday, January 9, 2020, 8 p.m.,