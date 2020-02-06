Britain is pushing for “major” US tariff cuts

Britain will urge the US to achieve “comprehensive, far-reaching and mutually beneficial tariff reductions” under a trade agreement after it leaves the European Union, “said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday.

Truss said Sky News that the UK plans to “do hard business” with the United States, its largest trading partner alongside the European Union, and other countries with which it wants to conclude trade agreements, after Britain has left the EU. Negotiations with the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand will take place in the next few months. She indicated that Britain was seeking an agreement with the United States to “achieve comprehensive, far-reaching and mutually beneficial tariff reductions”.

She added that a reduction in tariffs on British exports to the US and vice versa would “improve access to the US market for UK companies, cut prices and improve consumer choice in the UK”.

Australia is ready to negotiate “an ambitious free trade agreement,” said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who, according to Sky News, came to the country on a four-day visit on Thursday.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

,