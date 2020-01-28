The UK government says telecommunications giant Huawei can help build its new 5G data network, despite the US putting pressure on the Chinese company to be removed from its development plans.

The British National Cyber ​​Security Center sees Huawei as a “high-risk provider”. Instead of banishing the company from its important new network, it is asking UK companies to “use Huawei to a limited extent so that we can manage the risk together.”

The NCSC also warns other countries not to follow the example of Huawei’s inclusion in its 5G network plan, unless they have “a really robust regulatory system”.

“We never” trusted “Huawei,” the agency said, noting that it founded a dedicated Huawei Cyber ​​Security Evaluation Center 10 years ago.

“Huawei is reassured by the UK government’s confirmation that we can continue to work with our customers to keep the 5G rollout on track,” said Victor Zhang, vice president of Huawei, in a video on the decision.

The U.S. campaign against Huawei last summer included a ban that prevented the authorities from using federal funds to buy services or equipment from the telecommunications company.

However, the Trump administration also allows Huawei to play a role in the U.S., as the Department of Commerce approved an extension in November to allow American businesses to work with Huawei on rural networks.