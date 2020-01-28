Brit caught in Virus says that panic in the city was something you would see in a movie - The Sun

BRITS, who lived in Wuhan, talked about the “chaos” on the street, as the city of 11 million inhabitants was closed off by the deadly corona virus.

While residents were confronted with a ban on public transport and a partial blockage of the use of cars, expats talked about creepy scenes in the streets of a usually bustling city.

Chris Hill, 38, shared a picture of himself with a gas mask that he had purchased online. Credit: PA: Press Association

A ban on public transport and a partial blockage of the use of cars have led to creepy scenes in the streets of a usually bustling city. Credit: Viral Press

Chris Hill, a foreign language coach originally from Washington in Tyne and Wear, told the PA news agency that he had seen scenes of “panic and chaos” akin to something “you would see in a movie” when shopping in a supermarket in the early stages of the outbreak.

The 38-year-old, who lives about 10 minutes from the market where the outbreak probably occurred, said the area was “hell the first two days before closure, with people trying to get out as quickly as possible.”

Mr. Hill shared a picture of himself with a gas mask he ordered online a year ago, and added:

“That’s my protection, it scares so many people.”

Asked why he had bought the mask, he said: “A very strange urge. I can’t really give a reason.”

Despite the earlier panic, Mr. Hill said that a lot of food is still available in stores, but added that fruit and vegetables are becoming a “touch and go thing” because the stock is limited.

The streets of Beijing were also empty after the Chinese New Year celebrations were canceled. Credit: EPA

Members of a military medical team go to the hospital in Wuhan because Britons are worried about being left without information Credit: Alamy Live News

Because the city was under quarantine, the supply in this Wuhan supermarket was running out. Credit: Avalon.red. All rights reserved.

He added that on Monday he could hear a number of locals near his house shout “Wuhanjiayou”, roughly translated as “Wuhan, continue”.

“The city stands as a whole and shows that nothing can break them,” said Mr. Hill.

Another British expat said:

“My husband and I are doing fine, but I am worried that it is not so easy for health workers here,” she said.

The Chinese New Year holiday of China has been extended to prevent people from traveling through the country because it wants to control the virus.

Many employees are confronted with uncertainty when they can return to work.

‘Impossible’

“My school has confirmed that we will continue to pay, I think that most large companies and government companies are the same,” the teacher continued, asking not to be mentioned.

“I’m worried about small businesses.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it is taking Britons out of the Chinese province of Hubei, where Wuhan is located, and is offering a 24-hour helpline for those in need.

According to Public Health England, more than 50 people in the UK have been tested for the virus so far.

Another British man, who had traveled to Wuhan to visit his girlfriend, was stuck in town after his return flight was canceled on February 3, and he described trying to leave the area as “impossible.”

The 29-year-old, who did not want to be named, told PA on the weekend:

“There have been sporadic warnings from the local government in Chinese to tell us that there will be road closures.

“There is no news about when the airport will reopen, so the airline (China Southern) has just canceled the flight.

“I also had no help from the British Embassy in Beijing, which is conveniently closed this weekend.”

Crying family members say goodbye to medical personnel recruited to fight coronavirus in Wuhan commissioned as “suicide mission”