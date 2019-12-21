Brisbane rookie Will Magnay steals the show from Andrew Bogut as the Bullets knock out the Sydney Kings

Loading...

With center Matt Hodgson in big trouble and the winner of the game Lamar Patterson contained after the quarter, Magnay resisted the power of the Kings with 23 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

He was the tall, dominant man, easily overshadowing Bogut and Jae's Sean Tate, the Kings star who promised long before he was silent.

Magnay celebrates with teammates after Brisbane breaks off their long losing streak against the Kings.

The Sydney Casper Ware was a huge threat and finished with a 26 point high, but lacked helpers to transport the NBL leaders across the line.

The Magnay ball striker could not have chosen a more difficult assignment for his first career start in the NBL. The 21-year-old faced former NBA star Bogut and imported Tate guns and held his own in the first quarter.

It was impossible to match the highlight dunk launched by the Tate to help the Kings to an eight point lead at the end of a lively first quarter.

Sydney looked in control when she led 12 points at the start of the second quarter. It was before Magnay and Taylor Braun injected crackling into the Bullets' defense.

Taylor brought the Bullets back into the competition, frequently switching between tough guard missions on Tate and Ware.

Magnay picked up 13 points for the quarter, but more importantly, he became the threatening figure to prompt the Kings to rethink their position strategy.

An overflow signaled when the efforts of Magnay and Cam Gliddon propelled the home team to 14 points at the start of the third quarter.

Brisbane could have cracked when Patterson made a mistake towards the end of the last mandate, but they remained stable against the Kings led by Ware.

